Sparsh CCTV Hosts Sonu Sood for a Special Screening of “Fateh” at Select City Walk, Delhi

- Advertisement -

Sparsh CCTV, India’s leading brand in video surveillance and security solutions, hosted a special screening of the much-awaited movie Fateh, starring Sonu Sood, at Select City Walk, Delhi. The event celebrated the brand’s collaboration with the film, which highlights the significance of combating digital threats and the role of secure surveillance solutions in safeguarding communities.

Sonu Sood, the star of Fateh and Sparsh CCTV’s brand ambassador, joined the screening to interact with fans and emphasize the importance of secure surveillance in today’s digital age. Fateh, released on January 10, 2025, brings to light the pressing issue of cybercrime, aligning seamlessly with Sparsh CCTV’s mission of providing advanced, cyber-secure cameras that protect sensitive data and ensure safety.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & CEO of Sparsh CCTV said, “At Sparsh, we believe in empowering communities with advanced surveillance solutions that ensure data security and peace of mind. Partnering with Fateh was a natural fit, as the film amplifies the message of safeguarding against digital threats. Hosting this screening with Sonu Sood is a testament to our commitment to building awareness about secure surveillance solutions.”

Sonu Sood, the film’s lead actor and Sparsh CCTV’s brand ambassador, shared, “As Sparsh CCTV’s brand ambassador and the lead in Fateh, I’m honored to champion the cause of cybersecurity. Sparsh’s innovative solutions are fortifying India’s defenses, and I’m proud to contribute to this impactful mission.”

The screening was attended by fans and security industry professionals who witnessed the integration of Sparsh CCTV’s cutting-edge surveillance technology into key scenes of Fateh. Sparsh CCTV’s STQC-certified cameras, known for their reliability and advanced data protection features, played a pivotal role in showcasing how secure surveillance can combat real-world challenges.

With this collaboration and screening, Sparsh CCTV continues to cement its position as India’s most trusted brand in electronic surveillance, offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern security.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117