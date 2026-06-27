Sparsh CCTV Founder & MD Sanjeev Sehgal Elected to ONVIF Committee, Strengthening India’s Voice in Global Security Standards

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In a significant milestone for India’s physical security industry, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & Managing Director of Sparsh CCTV, has been elected to serve on the ONVIF Communications Committee. ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum) is the global industry forum responsible for developing and promoting open standards for IP-based physical security products.

ONVIF is a globally recognized organization that enables seamless communication and integration between security devices and software from different manufacturers. Its committees comprise industry experts from leading technology companies worldwide who collaborate to shape the future of open standards, interoperability, cybersecurity, and innovation in the physical security ecosystem.

Mr. Sehgal’s election marks a significant achievement not only for Sparsh CCTV but also for the Indian surveillance industry. It reflects the growing recognition of India’s engineering capabilities and reinforces the country’s increasing contribution to shaping global technology standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal said, “I am honoured to contribute to the work of ONVIF alongside industry experts from across the world. Open standards are fundamental to building secure, interoperable, and future-ready surveillance ecosystems. This opportunity is a reflection of Sparsh CCTV’s continued commitment to innovation, engineering excellence, and developing globally competitive technologies from India.”

With over two decades of innovation in the surveillance industry, Sparsh CCTV has consistently focused on developing indigenous technologies aligned with global quality and security benchmarks. The company’s commitment to research and development, cybersecurity, and standards-driven innovation has positioned it among India’s leading surveillance technology manufacturers.

As the global security landscape continues to evolve, active participation in international standards bodies enables companies to contribute to the future direction of technology while fostering greater collaboration across the industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sparsh CCTV

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