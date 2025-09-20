Sparsh CCTV Appoints Esteemed Industry Veteran Mr. Dinesh Kumar Batra to its Board

- Advertisement -

Sparsh CCTV, a leader in India’s homegrown surveillance technology sector, is pleased to announce that Mr. Dinesh Kumar Batra has joined its board. The former Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), Mr. Batra, brings a wealth of strategic and operational expertise that will be pivotal in guiding Sparsh’s continued growth and innovation. This appointment underscores Sparsh’s commitment to strengthening India’s technological self-reliance.

A Career of National Service and Strategic Acumen

Mr. Batra’s distinguished career is highlighted by his tenure at BEL, where he played a crucial role in enhancing India’s defense and aerospace capabilities. As Chairman & Managing Director, he was a key figure in driving technological self-sufficiency. His earlier role as Director (Finance) at BEL showcased his ability to manage financial health while simultaneously steering strategic growth initiatives, helping BEL maintain its global leadership. His multi-disciplinary background in engineering, management, and international marketing provides a unique and valuable perspective.

Elevating Sparsh’s Strategic Vision

Sparsh CCTV is a pioneer in the Indian market, dedicated to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission. Our products are proudly designed, developed, and built in India, serving a wide range of critical sectors, including government, smart cities, retail, and residential spaces.

With Mr. Batra’s extensive experience in leading national institutions, his presence on the board will be instrumental in advancing Sparsh’s mission to deliver cyber-secured, innovation-led, and globally competitive surveillance solutions. His guidance will be vital as Sparsh scales its technological capabilities and expands its role in securing India’s critical infrastructure.

A Shared Commitment to Security and Integrity

At Sparsh CCTV, we believe that security is about more than just technology-it’s about building trust and national pride. Mr. Batra’s addition to our board reinforces our commitment to excellence, integrity, and growth. His insights will inspire our teams, refine our strategic direction, and strengthen our promise to every citizen and partner that Sparsh stands for innovation with integrity.

Sparsh remains dedicated to its guiding principle: “सुरक्षा सरहद से घर तक”

