Sparsh CCTV and Cron AI Forge Partnership for the Autonomous Future

Sparsh CCTV, a leader in innovative security solutions, and Cron AI, a pioneer in deep learning-based 3D perception technology, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to redefine video surveillance, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), and infrastructure automation. By integrating edge computing, LiDAR, 3D perception, and camera technologies, this collaboration aims to advance safety, efficiency, and automation in transportation hubs, smart cities, border security, mobile sensing, and critical infrastructure.

Pioneering Intelligent Video Surveillance

Through this partnership, Cron AI’s senseEDGE technology will be integrated into Sparsh’s cutting-edge CCTV systems. This advanced solution will enable real-time tracking, object detection, velocity measurement, and classification, resulting in an adaptable, intelligent video surveillance system suited for dynamic environments. Designed collaboratively in India and the UK and manufactured in India, the solution will serve both Indian and global markets.

Transformative Applications in ITS and Infrastructure Automation

Extending beyond conventional security applications, the partnership focuses on innovative solutions for ITS and infrastructure automation. This technology will enable enhanced flow management at high-traffic venues like airports, railway stations, and parking lots, improve safety and efficiency in smart cities, and strengthen monitoring capabilities in critical infrastructure. Unique features like people detection, flow management, intrusion detection, and border security will support complex environments where precise movement management and crowd density insights are critical. Here’s how LiDAR, camera and 3D perception will come together.

Revolutionizing Industries with Combined Camera, LiDAR, and 3D Perception Technologies

Smart City Traffic Flow and Safety

By combining camera, LiDAR, and 3D perception, this solution provides precise, real-time data on traffic patterns, vehicle and pedestrian movement, and potential safety risks. For example, the integration can detect jaywalking or sudden vehicle stops, enabling city systems to respond instantly and improve traffic light coordination, optimize traffic flow, and enhance pedestrian safety. This fusion of technologies supports proactive interventions and incident prevention in bustling urban environments. Advanced Roadway Hazard Detection for Autonomous Vehicles

Cameras and LiDAR with 3D perception enable autonomous systems to classify objects accurately, recognize obstacles, and assess road conditions. This setup is particularly valuable for autonomous vehicles navigating complex environments where they may encounter unexpected obstacles or adverse weather conditions. Real-time data from this integrated system can improve decision-making and response times, ensuring safe navigation through dense urban streets or highways. Critical Infrastructure Surveillance and Security

In sensitive areas like power plants, airports, or government facilities, integrating high-performance cameras, LiDAR, and 3D perception allows for highly accurate monitoring and threat detection. The system can detect intrusions, identify objects, and differentiate between authorized personnel and potential threats. For example, it could trigger alerts upon recognizing unauthorized vehicles or persons approaching restricted zones, while ignoring routine authorized activity. Automated Warehouse and Industrial Safety

Combining cameras, LiDAR, and 3D perception in warehouses and industrial facilities provides precise object tracking and spatial awareness, improving both safety and productivity. The system can monitor for obstructions in high-traffic areas, detect human presence in machinery zones, and prevent accidents by pausing equipment when people are nearby. This setup offers real-time spatial intelligence, allowing companies to safeguard workers and automate processes efficiently. Urban Infrastructure and Public Space Management

By integrating these technologies, cities can gain a detailed understanding of how public spaces are used, identifying crowded areas, traffic bottlenecks, or improperly parked vehicles. The system can monitor and analyze usage patterns across parks, public squares, and streets, delivering insights to optimize space, manage flow, and enhance the safety and usability of shared urban areas

CEOs share their vision for LiDAR, Camera, and 3D perception integration

Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Managing Director of Sparsh CCTV

“At Sparsh CCTV, we have always championed solutions that surpass traditional boundaries,” said Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Managing Director of Sparsh CCTV. “Our partnership with Cron AI blends state-of-the-art technology with deep expertise in video surveillance and 3D perception, creating products that will set new standards in intelligent transport systems, infrastructure automation, and security solutions. This launch propels us toward our mission of making India a global leader in technology-driven security. As ITS gains momentum worldwide, our collaboration offers transformative advancements for smart cities, secure infrastructure, and traffic management, with 3D perception and edge AI enabling real-time analysis and faster, more informed decision-making.”

Mr. Tushar Chhabra, CEO of Cron AI

“We are immensely excited to partner with Sparsh CCTV on this journey,” shared Mr. Tushar Chhabra, CEO of Cron AI. “Cron AI’s 3D perception technology adds an entirely new dimension to safety and automation, providing unmatched accuracy and efficiency in detecting, analyzing, and responding to real-world scenarios. With deep learning, edge computing, and LiDAR at its core, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for industries globally.”

A Landmark Showcase at Traffic Infra India 2024

Sparsh CCTV and Cron AI introduced this breakthrough technology at Traffic Infra India 2024 and followed with an exclusive demonstration event at the India Habitat Centre, attended by India’s leading system integrators.

