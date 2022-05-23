SPARK Technologies Bags the Best Performing Sub-Distributor Award by SOPHOS

- Advertisement -

SPARK is a Value Add Distributor having head office in New Delhi. It offers world-class products from reputed suppliers. The product category currently carried are Display, Premised Structure Cabling, Network Security, UPS, IT RACK, Routers, and Switches that offer services in the field of Network Security, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), Power Audit, Network Audit, Network Security Audit.

Recent SOPHOS partner event, Spark has been recognized and awarded as the best performing sub-distributor. This prestigious award added a feather to their cap paving the way for their future ventures in this field.

Mr. Sewak Nautiyal, MD/CEO at SparK Technologies

Mr. Sewak Nautiyal, MD/CEO at SparK Technologies, says, “We are serving our channel partners since 1994. In the last 20-plus years, we have pioneered ICT products and services. We have domain expertise in IT, Communication, Audio, Video, Digital Signage, Electronic security & Surveillance, Internet Security, UPS, and Power Management audits. We have served our channel partners in all these domains all across India. We bring state-of-the-art solutions services and products to our channel partners. We endeavor to excel in all our systems, processes, and deliverables. Our motto of understanding channel requirements and delivering unmatched business excellence has helped us to retain existing channel partners and add new ones. The strong leadership along with the best team has helped SPARK to grow year after year. The reliable and quality pre-sales and post-sales engineers give highly technical and competitive sales support to channel partners. Regular channel training and enablement have helped the channel partners to serve their customers and grow their business. ICT technology is fast changing and new technology and products are introduced in the market regularly. Our sales and support team is always abreast with the new product and technologies and are trained and certified by the OEM and technology vendors. This enables us to help the channel partners by providing them training, POC, site visits, and pre-sales support. We believe in long-term relationships and a win-win situation for all involved. Our philosophy is to build relationships with all the stakeholders based on trust and mutual confidence.”

