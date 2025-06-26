S&P Global India Climbs to #32 in India’s Top 100 Companies to Work For 2025

- Advertisement -

S&P Global India has been ranked #32 in India’s Best Companies to Work For (Top 100) 2025 by the Great Place to Work Institute. This marks the fifth year S&P Global India has been featured on the list, and the third year in a row among the top 50 workplaces nationwide.

Mr. Nilam Patel, Managing Director- India Operations, S&P Global

“Being ranked in the top 50 for the third consecutive year is a testament to our people and the culture we have built together. Our continued presence on this list aligns with our vision to foster a workplace where everyone can thrive and make a difference,” said Mr. Nilam Patel, Managing Director- India Operations, S&P Global.

S&P Global’s culture comes to life through people’s stories, celebrations, daily practices and habits. It is a shared, enduring commitment to Power Global Markets, driven by its core values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity.

Today, S&P Global India’s workforce spans more than 15,000 professionals across locations in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Noida.

