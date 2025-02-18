Sound Solutions Successfully Opens New Office in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

Sound Solutions has achieved another milestone with the successful inauguration of its new office at The Epicenter, 12th Floor, 1225, Above D Mart, W.T. Patil Marg, Chembur, Mumbai – 400071.

The grand opening event, held on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, witnessed an overwhelming response from industry leaders, partners, and well-wishers. Guests were invited to RSVP with Kashish Thariani and Pehal Thariani, ensuring an exclusive and engaging gathering.

Established in 1990, Sound Solutions is a leading IT distribution company and an authorized distributor for Acer and Dell laptops, desktops, and monitors, along with Samsung monitors. With a strong presence in Mumbai, including branches in Sion and Lamington, the company is known for its prompt deliveries and exceptional service.

The new office signifies Sound Solutions’ commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. With strategically located warehouse facilities and readily available stock, the company continues to strengthen its position as Mumbai’s largest IT distributor.

Mr. Sunil Thariani, Director, Sound Solutions

Mr. Sunil Thariani, Director, Sound Solutions said, “I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with our team as we settle into our new office. A heartfelt thank you to our partners, team members, and vendors whose unwavering support has been crucial. This office represents more than just a space—it embodies growth, innovation, and opportunity. As we move forward, we’re committed to delivering innovative solutions. We look forward to 2025 and continued collaboration with all those who’ve supported us.”

Expressing gratitude to its channel partners and customers, Sound Solutions aims to expand its reach and offer seamless IT solutions. The company is all set to scale new heights, ensuring that its partners receive the best-in-class products and services. Stay tuned for more updates as Sound Solutions continues its growth journey!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sound Solutions

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 125