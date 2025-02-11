Sophos’ Solutions Combine AI & Deep Learning to Predict, Detect and Mitigate Advanced Threats

- Advertisement -

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ravindra Baviskar, Director Sales Engineering, Sophos – India & SAARC, shares about the Sophos’ latest solutions and plans for the Indian market.

What are the Sophos’ latest security solutions?

Sophos introduced nine new XGS Series desktop firewall appliances for midmarket and smaller-sized businesses which feature a streamlined architecture to deliver double the performance of previous models, but with 50% lower energy consumption. Sophos has also released updated Sophos Firewall software that provides enhanced protection against cyberattacks, including the ability to integrate third-party threat intelligence feeds. Sophos recently made significant investments into its MDR offering with increased analyst capacity, AI assisted workflows, new features and expanded integrations to help deliver the best possible outcomes through improved protection, detection and investigation of threats. Sophos has added the following new features:

• Proof of Value: New Sophos MDR service insights to explain the MDR team’s actions including highlighting the human hours spent threat hunting and creating and tuning detections. High-value dashboard enhancements include details of MITRE ATT&CK tactics uncovered in proactive threat hunts conducted by Sophos’ MDR team, MDR analyst coverage, case investigation summaries and an account health check status.

• Enhanced Security for Microsoft Customers: New Sophos-proprietary detections for Microsoft Office 365 identify threats including business email compromise and adversary in the middle account takeover attacks, independent of the customer’s Microsoft license level.

• Expanded Compatibility with Third Parties: This expanded ecosystem of turnkey integrations with third-party cybersecurity and IT tools includes a new Backup and Recovery integration category.

• Proactive Vulnerability Mitigation: Sophos Managed Risk powered by Tenable provides attack surface vulnerability management as a new managed service option for Sophos MDR customers.

• Efficiency and Automation: Sophos MDR has added AI-powered workflows to streamline the operational processes and drive better security outcomes for our customers. This innovation delivers a reduced mean time to respond (MTTR) through more efficient triage, while also ensuring that all legitimate threats are rapidly investigated.

What are Sophos’ USPs?

Sophos offers a broad portfolio of solutions that cover endpoints, networks, email, cloud environments, and mobile devices that can be monitored via the one central platform. Threats have become sophisticated with AI and, we too, leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to give our customers an upper hand in advanced threat detection and prevention along with enhanced threat intelligence.

What are the current market and technology trends in India’s cybersecurity landscape?

Artificial Intelligence: India is witnessing a surge in ransomware, malware, and phishing,that is targeting businesses of all shapes and sizes. While AI is helping to fan the threat landscape fire, AI and ML are helping combat these issues from a protection perspective.

Zero Trust security: With continued education and an evolving cyber security landscape, many businesses are moving towards Zero Trust architecture. Indian organisations are deploying tools like multi-factor authentication (MFA), and identity and access management (IAM) to enhance security.

Focus on data privacy: The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act in India has driven the need for compliance-oriented security measures.

How did Sophos perform in 2024? How is Sophos adapting to the evolving threat landscape?

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, which offers round-the-clock protection, has recently hit a major milestone and is now protecting more than 26,000 organizations globally – that’s a 37% growth in its MDR customer base in 2024. This achievement highlights the increasing demand for Sophos’ proactive, expert-led security solutions, which help organizations of all sizes stay protected 24/7 against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, including the most advanced ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) and phishing attacks. Sophos combines technologies like AI and deep learning-powered solutions to predict, detect, and mitigate advanced threats, including zero-day malware and ransomware. Sophos has made significant investments into its MDR offering with increased analyst capacity, AI assisted workflows, new features and expanded integrations to help deliver the best possible outcomes through improved protection, detection and investigation of threats. Sophos’ services and products connect through the Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit.

How does Sophos engage and educate its channel partners and end customers?

Education is key when it comes to cybersecurity and we actively engage with our customers and channel partners to keep them up to speed with the latest threats and how to combat them. In 2024, we introduced the Partner Care program that features a dedicated team of Sophos experts handling non-sales related questions and operational support. In India, we recently held an Xperience Partner Roadshow to recognize the efforts of our partners during FY2024.

