Sophos Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), marking the 16th consecutive time the company has received this recognition. Sophos has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) since the inaugural publication for this category in 2007.

Sophos’ market-leading endpoint security solutions include Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X, Sophos Extended Detection and Response (EDR/XDR), and Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Over 300,000 organizations trust Sophos endpoint security solutions to defend against cyberthreats, including advanced remote ransomware attacks and active adversaries. Unique to Sophos, the solution includes adaptive defenses that automatically disrupt attackers by dynamically adjusting protection levels based on threat context.

Mr. Kyle Falkenhagen, SVP, Product Management, Sophos

“Sophos’ strength lies in its prevention-first strategy, designed to stop breaches before they start, adapt defenses in real time, and strengthen detection and response when it matters most,” said Mr. Kyle Falkenhagen, SVP, Product Management, Sophos. “We believe that receiving this recognition in the highly competitive endpoint security market for 16 consecutive reports reflects our relentless focus on developing innovative solutions that stay ahead of the global threat landscape and the adversaries we face every day.”

Sophos and Secureworks: The future of protection, detection, and response

Following Sophos’ acquisition of Secureworks in February 2025, combining two leading and complementary portfolios to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for small, midmarket and enterprise organizations. Secureworks Taegis XDR customers can use Sophos Endpoint to elevate their cyber defenses — at no additional charge — delivering both improved protection and return on investment.

The integration of Secureworks also adds a new Counter Threat Unit (CTU) to the Sophos X-Ops advanced threat response joint task force, further expanding the rich threat intelligence that informs all customers’ defenses. Backed by Sophos’ advanced security technologies and a broad network of intelligence contacts and partners, the CTU plays a critical role in identifying and tracking threat actors and analyzing anomalous activity, uncovering new attack techniques, threats, and major shifts in the threat landscape.

Additional Sophos Recognitions

In addition to this most-recent recognition, Sophos has also been named a “Customers’ Choice” vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms for the fourth consecutive year and in the inaugural Voice of the Customer Report for Extended Detection and Response. This makes Sophos the only vendor to be named a “Customers’ Choice” in both reports.

