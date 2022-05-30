Sophos Named a Leader in 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Endpoint Protection, Detection and Response

- Advertisement -

Sophos announced it has been named a leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Endpoint Protection, Detection and Response. It is commended as an Overall Leader, sweeping all product, innovation and market leadership ratings.



“An increasing number of organizations are being hit with ransomware, and the average ransom payment rose nearly fivefold to more than $800,000 last year, according to the State of Ransomware 2022,” said Raja Patel, senior vice president of products at Sophos. “There’s a lot at stake, and no organization is off limits. This KuppingerCole recognition is validation that Sophos is delivering industry-best protection against ransomware and other advanced cyberthreats.”



Sophos Intercept X provides multiple layers of security, combining anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations. Intercept X with XDR extends protection to include detection, investigation and response capabilities beyond endpoints and servers, integrating additional context to create the industry’s richest data set. Customers can easily manage these capabilities in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, or can choose to have them managed by Sophos MTR, a threat hunting, detection, investigation, and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize sophisticated and complex threats.



Sophos solutions and managed services are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized detection, protection and response. Working together, the solutions can better identify and quickly response to active threats.



According to the report, “Sophos Intercept X is a feature-rich solution that should be on the short-list for any organization.” It ranks among the highest as an Overall Leader based on security, functionality, deployment, interoperability, and usability.

