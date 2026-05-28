Sophos Named a Champion in Omdia Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026

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Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, announced it has been named a Champion in the Omdia Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026. The recognition from Omdia, the analyst firm that sets the benchmark for the global cybersecurity channel, reflects the leadership of Sophos’ partner model, where MSPs have access to the industry’s most widely adopted managed detection and response (MDR) service, paired with the commercial program and integrated portfolio to strengthen their customers’ cybersecurity resilience.

For MSPs, choosing a security vendor is a long-term decision that shapes the future of their business. Sophos MDR protects more than 40,000 customers worldwide and an additional 235,000 customers through MSPs, giving partners a proven 24/7 managed security service they can offer to organizations at every stage of security maturity.

Sophos MDR was designed from the ground up to support how MSPs operate. That operational foundation is matched by a partner program built to enable growth. New partners enter with immediate commercial discounts, top performers unlock growth rebates and additional investment through a new Titanium Tier, and free certifications develop the Technical Architects that close deals. The MSP Elevate Program provides predictable monthly minimums, flexible consumption billing through MSP Flex, and incentives tied directly to service expansion, giving partners the financial visibility to grow recurring managed security revenue without adding operational complexity.

Mr. Chris Bell, SVP Global Channels, Alliances and Corporate Development, Sophos

“Every MSP is being asked to do more right now,” said Mr. Chris Bell, SVP Global Channels, Alliances and Corporate Development, Sophos. “Customers require 24/7 protection. Insurers want documented controls. Boards need risk translated into business terms. The partners who will win are the ones with a vendor behind them that has an answer to all three. The Champion recognition from Omdia validates what our partners already know: Sophos is the vendor that helps them compete and win.”

Omdia also recognized Sophos for their new offerings, including Workspace Protection, built around the Sophos Protected Browser and fully integrated into the Sophos Central platform, giving partners new capability to secure distributed workforces across modern work environments. In Q3 2026, the company plans to introduce Sophos CISO Advantage, a new security solution built to give MSP partners the capabilities to deliver strategic security leadership at scale. Sophos CISO Advantage will combine integrated technology, agentic AI, and active threat intelligence in Sophos Central with trusted human expertise delivered through Sophos’ global network of MSPs.

The Omdia Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix assessed 24 cybersecurity vendors across partner program execution, managed services enablement, portfolio competitiveness, and ecosystem momentum. Sophos was one of only three vendors assessed in both this report and the companion Omdia Cybersecurity Platform Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026, in recognition of the company’s enterprise leadership and the strength of its platform following the acquisition of Secureworks in early 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

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