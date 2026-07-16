Sophos Launches Sophos Fusion, the Industry’s First and Most Complete AI-Native Cybersecurity Defense System

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Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, announced Sophos Fusion, the industry’s most complete AI-native cybersecurity defense system, built to deliver a coordinated response to AI-era threats.

A cybersecurity defense system is an emerging category in the industry: a single, open architecture where every control point, every service, every data source, and every analyst operates as one, whether the control point is native or third-party. Every new source enhances the system, accelerating outcomes while reducing overhead.

The AI era has changed what modern defense requires. Attacks can now move across an organization’s environment as a single coordinated operation, further compressing the time from first access to impact from days to hours. Most security and IT leaders are trying to meet that speed with a growing pile of disconnected tools. The typical enterprise runs more than 45 separate security products, which leaves teams with more spending, more dashboards, and more manual work while attackers move at machine speed.

A cybersecurity defense system addresses this market failure, defined by the following four characteristics:

One shared context lake , where every signal from every control point flows into a single data layer in real time.

, where every signal from every control point flows into a single data layer in real time. Synchronized Security™ , where a detection on one control point triggers coordinated action across the others at the same moment.

, where a detection on one control point triggers coordinated action across the others at the same moment. Agentic autonomy with human governance , where the system investigates and responds inside boundaries analysts set and continuously calibrate.

, where the system investigates and responds inside boundaries analysts set and continuously calibrate. Compounding intelligence, where every threat seen across the defended base makes every customer’s defense stronger.

Sophos Fusion is the evolution of Sophos Central, the system that 625,000 organizations worldwide trust every day, now rebuilt on one open architecture incorporating Secureworks Taegis analytics, following the acquisition of the company in 2025. It leverages agentic AI to connect and synchronize every control point across the whole environment. Sophos proves the system’s efficacy and scalability in its own operation, running the world’s largest agentic SOC with over 40,000 customers worldwide: 52 percent of cases are resolved entirely by AI, and the average time from alert to a fully automated response is 89 seconds. Additionally, Sophos Endpoint is designed to stop entire classes of attacks based on behaviors, such as memory abuses, data encryption and exfiltration, or other human or AI attacker tradecraft.

“As AI increases the speed, scale, and complexity of attacks, organizations need a modern connected, intelligent, and adaptive defense,” said Mr. Joe Levy, chief executive officer, Sophos. “Sophos Fusion is built as a defense system optimized for Human-AI workflows. We bring the most complete solution to a new category, a timely advancement demanded by the AI era.”

Sophos Fusion offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), next-gen SIEM, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), managed detection and response (MDR), network security, email, cloud, and advisory services as one defense system. It is open as well as native: Sophos builds the core control points natively, and more than 500 third-party integrations feed the same shared data layer, so an organization’s existing endpoint, firewall, or identity tools operate as part of the system alongside Sophos defense and protection.

Mr. Fernando Montenegro, vice president & practice lead, cybersecurity & resilience, The Futurum Group

“Futurum Group’s market forecast projects Security Operations — the segment where AI-native orchestration and adaptive defense systems compete — will double from $18B to $37B by 2029, growing faster than any other cybersecurity category,” said Mr. Fernando Montenegro, vice president & practice lead, cybersecurity & resilience, The Futurum Group. “This is where the next generation of cyber defense will be won.”

According to Gartner® distinguished analyst Neil MacDonald, “Simply adding more tools onto the stack won’t provide the intelligent cyber defense fabric that organizations need to mitigate AI-orchestrated attacks like the one Anthropic recently identified. Organizations need an intelligent overlay that connects the different elements of their cybersecurity toolset to proactively and reactively respond to risks and threats at machine speeds.”

Expanding the Sophos Fusion Defense System

Sophos is expanding Fusion with the following capabilities, reaching general availability from August through October 2026:

Sophos Next-Gen SIEM provides long-term data retention, compliance reporting, and analytics on the same unified data, priced by users and servers rather than by data volume, so organizations can feed in all of their telemetry without unpredictable billing or the gaps that come from holding data back. Generally available August 15, 2026.

Sophos AI Defense secures the AI that organizations are adopting, giving them visibility into AI tools in use including shadow AI, control to enforce policy, and protection for the data those tools can reach, built on capabilities already inside the system. Early access in August 2026, generally available October 2026.

Sophos CISO Advantage gives every organization access to CISO-level guidance, with continuous control validation, compliance mapping, peer benchmarking, and risk assessment, whether they have a CISO or not. It combines integrated technology, agentic AI, and active threat intelligence in Sophos Fusion with trusted human expertise delivered through Sophos’ extensive global network of managed service providers (MSPs). For organizations with a CISO, it delivers a more efficient, integrated way to manage risk, validate controls, and communicate progress to the board. For those without one, it provides practical security leadership grounded in their real environment. Availability beginning October 2026.

Sophos MDR is expanding with continuous, AI-enabled threat hunting fed by the Sophos X-Ops research team and broader two-way response across endpoint, firewall, cloud, email, and identity, so threats are neutralized before they disrupt business and without the customer building a SOC. Generally available August 15, 2026.

Sophos XDR, powered by Secureworks, is rebuilt on Secureworks Taegis analytics, adding thousands of detectors, a new analyst experience in Sophos Fusion, and built-in SOAR automation with playbooks, giving teams faster, higher-fidelity detection and response with less manual work. Generally available August 15, 2026.

Sophos delivers through one of the largest global ecosystems of MSPs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), resellers, distributors, and technology partners. Sophos Fusion gives partners a single system to sell and operate rather than a set of point products, opening new recurring-revenue motions, with Sophos CISO Advantage designed specifically for the MSP model and turning partners into strategic security advisors. Because intelligence compounds across every environment defended, each customer a partner manages benefits from every threat Sophos sees elsewhere, strengthening retention and the outcomes partners deliver.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

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