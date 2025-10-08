Sophos launches Advisory Services to deliver proactive cybersecurity resilience

- Advertisement -

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, announced the launch of Sophos Advisory Services, a suite of security testing services designed to identify gaps in organizations’ security programs. These offerings – External Penetration Testing, Internal Penetration Testing, Wireless Network Penetration Testing, and Web Application Security Assessment – help fortify an organization’s defenses against cyberattacks and optimize their current security investments.

Regardless of an organization’s size or security maturity, assessing cybersecurity posture is critical to staying ahead of threat actors, demonstrating regulatory compliance, and building trust with customers, partners, and stakeholders. The Sophos State of Ransomware 2025 report highlights that the number one root cause for ransomware attacks is exploited vulnerabilities, and 65% of organizations globally reported a known or unknown security gap as a reason for being exposed to a ransomware attack.

Mr. Jake Dorval, senior director, Sophos Advisory Services

“Adversaries are increasingly skilled at exploiting the smallest cracks in an organization’s security program. With Sophos Advisory Services, we give customers a proactive advantage – helping them find and fix weaknesses before attackers can exploit them. Backed by real-time insights from Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, our experts enable organizations to strengthen resilience, meet compliance requirements, and build lasting trust with stakeholders,” said Mr. Jake Dorval, senior director, Sophos Advisory Services.

The following services – informed with leading threat intelligence research and insights from Sophos X-Ops, along with findings from threat hunting and incident response engagements – are now available:

External Penetration Testing : Simulates an attacker trying to breach your perimeter from the outside.

: Simulates an attacker trying to breach your perimeter from the outside. Internal Penetration Testing : Simulates an insider threat or an attacker who has already breached the perimeter, focusing on systems, applications, and data within the internal network.

: Simulates an insider threat or an attacker who has already breached the perimeter, focusing on systems, applications, and data within the internal network. Wireless Network Penetration Testing : Assesses the security of an organization’s Wi-Fi networks and infrastructure and evaluates their compliance with appropriate mandates.

: Assesses the security of an organization’s Wi-Fi networks and infrastructure and evaluates their compliance with appropriate mandates. Web Application Security Assessment: Tests an organization’s web applications for security vulnerabilities and design weaknesses.

Sophos Advisory Services are delivered by dedicated testers with vast cross-discipline security expertise spanning security research, threat intelligence, law enforcement, military and other backgrounds who joined Sophos through the recent acquisition of Secureworks. The team holds hundreds of security certifications, has earned top finishes in capture the flag competitions, and is supported by Sophos X-Ops security analysts, threat intelligence and research specialists. Sophos will release additional Advisory Services in the coming months.

Sophos Advisory Services are the latest addition to Sophos’ fast-growing security services portfolio that also includes Sophos Emergency Incident Response. Converging incident response expertise from Sophos and Secureworks in a single, hourly-billing offering, Sophos Emergency Incident Response provides rapid identification and neutralization of active threats and is available to any organization experiencing a live incident.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

