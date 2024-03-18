Sophos is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security

- Advertisement -

Sophos announced it is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment,* which evaluates the product offerings and business strategies of 18 modern endpoint security (MES) vendors. This news closely follows Sophos being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment.**

We believe Sophos being named a Leader in both reports validates its commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with an expansive portfolio of world-class products and managed security services that are compatible with virtually any environment or tech stack.​

The IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses notes, Sophos is a “strong consideration for small businesses, particularly those with large business security requirements that have little to no in-house security expertise.”​ In addition, the IDC MarketScape recognizes Sophos’ constant innovation to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape: “Even with the most diligent efforts to deflect attackers, there are no guarantees that all manner of attacks can be thwarted. Addressing this potential, Sophos recently added several new capabilities: adaptive attack protection, critical attack warning, and data protection and recovery.”

Sophos Endpoint defends more than 300,000 organizations worldwide against advanced attacks with anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, behavioral analysis, and other innovative technologies. With an extensive range of integrated capabilities, Sophos Endpoint seamlessly integrates with other Sophos products and managed security services, including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), the most widely adopted MDR offering. The IDC MarketScape noted, “Sophos MDR, already in use by over 20,000 Sophos customers, is a time-tested MDR service combined with Sophos’ engagements with cyberinsurance providers delivers the confidence small businesses need to attain their endpoint security objectives without being security experts.”

“We know from Sophos’ threat intelligence that cyberattackers are actively stealing SMBs’ credentials and other critical data and targeting them with ransomware. While ransomware can disrupt any organization for weeks at the time, the difference with small businesses, especially those with 500 or less employees, is that ransomware attacks could potentially wipe out these organizations,” said Mr. Rob Harrison, senior vice president for endpoint and security operations product management at Sophos. “Small businesses need quality endpoint security that adapts in real-time to prevent or slow down cyberattacks. We’re proud that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Sophos for consistently delivering defenses that protect small businesses from relentless and determined cybercriminals.”

“Every organization, regardless of size, suffers from resource constraints. The stakes in cybersecurity, with small businesses in particular, are massive, and many of these companies are struggling to keep up,” said Mr. Michael Suby, research vice president, Security & Trust, IDC. “Sophos, with an expansive set of protection technologies and proven MDR service offering, is a great option to help a small business improve its security posture in whatever way fits best – either with the tools to help its experts in-house or by leveraging the expertise of the dedicated MDR security team.”

Sophos Endpoint solutions, including the flagship Intercept X, are managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, which is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem that collects, correlates and enriches security data with additional context to enable automatic and synchronized responses to active threats. This platform is further optimized by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, a cross-operational task force of more than 500 security experts within SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI.

