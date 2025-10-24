Sophos Honored with Pax8 Vendor Breakthrough Award at Beyond 2025

- Advertisement -

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, announced it has received a Pax8 Beyond Vendor Award in the Breakthrough category during Pax8’s Beyond EMEA 2025 conference. The awards program recognizes vendors that have a significant impact on the channel ecosystem through strategic partnerships, enhanced engagement, and strong dedication to partners.

Mr. Chris Bell, Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development at Sophos

“This award underscores the strength of our global partnership with Pax8 and our shared mission to empower MSPs with world-class cybersecurity solutions,” said Mr. Chris Bell, SVP, Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development at Sophos. “In today’s complex and volatile threat landscape, speed and innovation are essential for MSPs to protect their customers. Together, we’re delivering cybersecurity offerings that streamline management and reduce operational overhead—an impact we’re proud to see recognized with this award.”

Held in Amsterdam, from 5-7 October, Beyond EMEA 2025 provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community, and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, custom-built breakout sessions, and an expo hall with sponsoring vendors. Ten vendor awards were presented during the conference, recognizing the success, growth, and innovation fueled by the vendors offered through the Pax8 Marketplace.

Mr. Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8

“Our vendor partners have all been exclusively chosen to be part of the Pax8 Marketplace based on their innovation and specific use cases for MSPs, so to be awarded as one of our top vendors this year at Beyond EMEA 2025 is a true accomplishment,” said Mr. Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “A vendor’s unique offering, value to the partner community, and collaboration with Pax8 are all hallmarks of a valued partnership. These award-winning vendors are leaders in our space driving technological advances that benefit MSPs and their SMB customers.”

Sophos and Pax8 announced a strategic partnership earlier this year to provide MSPs in the Pax8 network with a complete one-stop shop of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions available from a single vendor – including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos Endpoint powered by Intercept X, and Sophos Firewall. The partnership revolutionizes opportunities for channel partners to streamline operations, simplify billing and significantly reduce the complexity of cybersecurity management across customers.

