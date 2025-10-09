Sophos Continues to Record Strong Growth and Acquires Secureworks Further Strengthening Their Cybersecurity Product Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Sophos is a leading developer and provider of managed security services and cybersecurity software and hardware, such as managed detection and response, incident response and endpoint security software. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales (India & SAARC), Sophos, shares about their brand’s latest solutions and plans for the Indian market.

How did Sophos fare in FY2024–25, and what are your latest security solutions?

FY2024–25 was another strong year for Sophos in India and the SAARC region, and we achieved double-digit growth. In February 2025, we completed the acquisition of Secureworks, further strengthening our product portfolio from commercial to mid-market to enterprise. Further, we also announced the recipients of the India and SAARC Partner Awards 2025 at our Sophos APJ Partner 100 event in Thailand.Demand for our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offerings continues to grow, complemented by our AI-powered capabilities across the portfolio. Sophos Central, our unified cloud-native management platform, remains at the heart of this integrated approach. A recent update to Sophos Firewall introduced Sophos NDR Essential, powered by two AI engines to detect malware communications.

What unique selling propositions (USPs) set Sophos apart?

Sophos stands out through three key differentiators: First, our Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem ensures that all our solutions—from endpoints to firewalls to email protection—share threat intelligence and respond in real time, delivering synchronized security few can match. Second, our partner-first strategy gives us unmatched reach and local expertise, enabling partners to deliver high-value services, including MDR. Third, our MDR services, powered by Sophos X-Ops, extend an organization’s security capabilities with 24/7 human-led threat hunting and response. Beyond these, the Secureworks acquisition has widened our portfolio to include advisory services, vulnerability management, and ITDR. With Sophos Central, we uniquely deliver a ‘platformization’ approach—integrating our vast product portfolio into a single dashboard, giving CIOs and CISOs a comprehensive view of cybersecurity posture, unmatched by other vendors.

What are the current market and technology trends in India’s cybersecurity landscape?

First, cloud adoption continues to accelerate, creating demand for robust cloud security solutions. Second, AI and machine learning are shaping both attacks and defenses—attackers deploy AI-driven threats, while organizations rely on AI tools for faster detection and response. Third, there is a marked rise in enterprises moving toward Security Operations Centers (SOC). Many organizations find building their own SOC quite expensive due to resource and expertise shortages. Sophos addresses this gap through MDR, offering enterprise-grade SOC capabilities.

How is Sophos adapting to the evolving threat landscape to provide effective solutions & services?

Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence team analyzes global threat data in real time, directly feeding into our products to counter ransomware, zero-day attacks, and other evolving threats. We are doubling down on MDR, combining advanced technology with human expertise for 24/7 coverage. Sophos’ Secureworks acquisition expands our capabilities to include advisory services such as Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and managed risk services. Together, these offerings give customers comprehensive coverage across prevention, detection, and remediation.

How does Sophos engage and educate its channel partners and end customers?

For partners, Sophos Academy provides certifications, training, and enablement tools, supported by recognition initiatives like the Sophos APJ Partner 100. We recently launched our new Authorized Training Center (ATC) in Mumbai, in collaboration with SATCOM Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Thisis a global initiative that empowers select partners, distributors, and accredited training organizations to deliver official Sophos training and certification courses. These programs are designed to provide IT professionals with additional skills, strengthen partner capabilities, and ensure customers can effectively deploy and manage Sophos’ advanced cybersecurity solutions. For customers, we simplify cybersecurity through Sophos Central’s unified dashboard and continuous sharing reports on threat intelligence and best practices.

What is Sophos’ roadmap for coming one year?

Our roadmap is centered on continuous innovation, with a strong emphasis on AI, deep learning, and our Secure by Design initiative. We will enhance our solutions to counter emerging threats more effectively, while expanding service offerings following the Secureworks acquisition. This includes advisory services, ITDR, VAPT, and managed risk solutions, integrated seamlessly into the Sophos Central platform. Our goal is to deliver comprehensive, platformized cybersecurity that empowers customers to stay secure, resilient, and future-ready.

