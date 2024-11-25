Sophos Appoints Torjus Gylstorff as Sophos’ Chief Revenue Officer

- Advertisement -

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, announced that Torjus Gylstorff has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Gylstorff is responsible for driving revenue growth through effective leadership of Sophos’ global sales organization and partner and customer networks. This includes expanding Sophos’ presence beyond its already strong customer base of more than 600,000 organizations worldwide in the small and mid-sized business market. Gylstorff will also leverage his skills in the channel to develop strategies that strengthen and drive additional business with existing and new Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Gylstorff has more than 25 years of experience in sales, channels and business development across the technology and cybersecurity sectors, leading worldwide sales teams and building global channel ecosystems. Prior to joining Sophos, Gylstorff was the worldwide sales leader for Thales’ Application and Data Security Business. Prior to Thales, he was vice president of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Symantec. Before that, Gylstorff led emerging business initiatives at Blue Coat Systems and managed major turnarounds in Japan and South Korea. His career includes significant tenures at Norman Shark, IBM and Lotus Software, where he held various senior sales and leadership positions across Europe.

Mr. Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos

“Sophos is already a leading provider of security services and technologies for the midmarket and smaller organizations that need help defeating cyberattacks, due to resource constraints such as skills gaps, limited budgets and other issues that cause them to be under protected. Our vision at Sophos is a world where organizations of any size and means have a clear path to superior cybersecurity outcomes, and the work we do every day aims to close the cybersecurity divide and protect more organizations in the most at-risk segments of the market. The best and most efficient way to do this is by scaling with channel partners and MSPs,” said Mr. Joe Levy, CEO, Sophos. “With Torjus managing sales operations and developing relationships with customers, we can scale faster and in a way that accelerates growth for partners, MSPs and Sophos. I’m excited to have Torjus on board to help drive the next phase of Sophos’ go to market evolution.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 163