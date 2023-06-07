Sophos Announces Winners of Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2023

- Advertisement - -

Sophos announced the winners of the Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2023 at the Sophos APJ Partner Update 2023. The Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2023 honour partners who have made a significant contribution to the delivery and sale of Sophos products and solutions between 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

India and SAARC Partner of the Year Award 2023– Technoware Systems INDIA Pvt Ltd. Awarded to the partner company with the highest year-to-year sales growth and the most significant contribution to new customer sales of Sophos next generation products, such as Intercept X.

Indiaand SAARC Rising Star of the Year Award 2023–Tres Infosol Pvt. Ltd. Awarded to the partner company or individual (sales, pre-sales, technical representative, etc.) who has newly joined the Sophos program and achieved the substantial growth in terms of new customer and deal registration acquisition and investment in activities.

India and SAARC Distributor of the Year 2023–Redington Limited Awarded to the distributor with the highest year-on-year revenue growth from sales of Sophos’ next-generation products.

Rajeev Gupta, director Channel Sales, India and SAARC, Sophos

Rajeev Gupta, director Channel Sales, India and SAARC, Sophos said, “We are very pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards. As a channel-first, channel-best organisation our partners are the key to our success, and we would like to pay tribute to our award-winning partners for their outstanding achievements and thank them for their strong support and contributions to Sophos. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners to protect Indian organisations from the continuously evolving threat landscape.”

