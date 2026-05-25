Sophos announces winners of India and SAARC Partner Awards 2026

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Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, has announced the winners of the Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2026 at the Sophos APJ Partner 100 event in Bali, Indonesia. The Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2026 honour partners that have made a significant contribution to the delivery and sale of Sophos products and solutions from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.

India and SAARC Partner of the Year Award 2026 – Magnamious Systems Pvt Ltd

Awarded to the India and SAARC partner that demonstrated a collaborative approach to developing impactful and integrated security solutions using Sophos solutions such as Managed Detection and Response to enhance the security posture of their customers and achieve strong year-over-year sales growth.

India and SAARC Distributor of the Year 2026 – Redington Limited

Awarded to the distributor that achieved the highest year-over-year revenue growth among eligible India and SAARC distributors, based on Sophos internal award criteria.

India and SAARC Sub Distributor of the Year Award 2026 – DM Systems Pvt Ltd

Awarded to the sub distributor that achieved the highest year-over-year revenue growth among eligible India and SAARC distributors, based on Sophos internal award criteria.

Mr. Chad Cleevely, senior director Channel Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Sophos

Mr. Chad Cleevely, senior director Channel Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Sophos said,“We are proud to recognise and celebrate our partners, whose unwavering dedication continues to drive the success of Sophos solutions across India and the SAARC region. Sophos is a channel-first company with our partners at the heart of everything we do. The outstanding achievements of the 2026 Sophos India and SAARC Partner Award winners truly set the benchmark for excellence. Their commitment to delivering innovative, advanced cybersecurity solutions helps our customers strengthen their protection against an increasingly complex threat environment.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sophos

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