Sophos Aims to Continuously to Bring Out New Security Solutions to Help Organizations Fight Newly Evolving Threats

Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Sunil Sharma, MD – Sales, Sophos India & SAARC, shares their current cyber security solutions, evolving threats and their new plans.

Q. Please brief us about the Sophos’ latest portfolio of solutions for the security landscape?

Sophos provides comprehensive security through our next generation security solutions and services; we cover the entire IT landscape to provide end to end protection to our customers. We have the following products and services to protect different elements of IT landscape – Endpoint Security: Sophos Intercept X, Intercept X for Server, Sophos XDR and Sophos Mobile; Network Security: Sophos Firewall, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Sophos Wireless and Sophos Switch; Security Operations: Sophos XDR, Sophos Managed Threat Response and Sophos Rapid Response; Messaging: Sophos Email protection; and Cloud Security: Sophos Cloud Optix, Sophos Workload Protection, Sophos ZTNA and Sophos Firewall.

Q. How Sophos’ solutions are unique compared to those of its competitors?

With solutions ranging from network security to endpoint security, Sophos covers all aspects of cybersecurity. Sophos is also able to provide cybersecurity ecosystem through ‘Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem (ACE)’ that brings together the power of Sophos’ threat intelligence, advanced product technologies, data lake, APIs, and Sophos Central management platform to create an ecosystem that constantly learns and improves. Sophos also provides managed services that help organizations that don’t have a team of experts or have stretched cybersecurity teams.

Q. Remote employees came under increased attacks in the last 2 years. What solutions has Sophos developed to meet these threats?

Sophos provides a range of cloud-enabled next gen cybersecurity solutions that help organizations to protect their employees and assets irrespective of the locations. We have been successful in providing security to all our customers across the globe including the remote employees.

Q. How Sophos solutions for EDR, XDR and anti-ransomware help users?

Sophos XDR ensures that even the earliest indicators of cyberattacks like ransomware are made visible, easily investigated, and resolved. Powerful AI-guided detections and investigation capabilities enable organizations to hunt for threats across a cloud-based data lake with the ability to pivot to a device to see real-time state and up to 90 days of rich historical data. Native integrations with endpoint, server, firewall, email, and cloud security provides a holistic view of an organization’s environment. With this comprehensive and integrated approach, Sophos XDR provides the richest data set and deep analysis for threat detection, investigation and response.

Q. Please share some details about Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR).

Organizations need security analysts to use an XDR solution for threat-hunting. Not every company can afford to employ dedicated, skilled individuals. For such organizations, we have Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR) service which is led by expert security analysts that monitor an organization’s environment 24/7, and proactively hunt for threats, and if threats are found, remediate them.

Q. What new threats do you foresee in the coming 2 years in the security landscape? What new solutions sophos has in the pipeline for the next 2 years?

Ransomware is and will continue to remain one of the biggest cybersecurity concerns. But ransomware attacks are changing all the time. The recently published Sophos 2022 Threat Report highlights the evolution of ransomware as attacks become more service-based and targeted and the attackers turn to additional extortion methods, such as stealing data and threatening to publish or sell it or making aggressive calls to employees, to put pressure on victims to pay. Sophos will focus on continuing to innovate solutions and services and out bring new offerings to protect organizations.

Q. What is Sophos’ Channel Partner Strategy for 2022-23?

Our channel strategies are well designed and are driven through our global partner program, which emphasizes on parameters like simplicity & transparency, partner profitability & partner enablement. The biggest change from the last two years would be that this year we will have more face-to-face interactions and events with our partners. This year, we are working closely with our partners to ensure an enhanced customer experience.

