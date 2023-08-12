Sonnettech Solo10G SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Adapter for High-Speed, Portable Access

- Advertisement - -

Sonnettech has recently introduced the Solo10G SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt Adapter, equipped with a short-range SFP+ transceiver. This adapter is designed for computers featuring Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 3 ports, offering rapid and portable access to 10GBASE-SR connectivity.

Numerous workgroups involved in post-production shared storage and other data-intensive tasks are swiftly adopting 10Gb Ethernet as their new standard for data transfer. A popular choice among these workgroups is the utilization of optical (SFP+) 10Gb Ethernet for their network infrastructure. To cater to these requirements, Sonnet has introduced the Solo10G™ SFP+ adapter—an affordable solution compatible with Mac®, Windows®, or Linux® computers equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4 or Thunderbolt 3 ports. This adapter offers a straightforward yet powerful method of integrating high-speed fiber optic 10GbE network connectivity. The Solo10G SFP+ adapter is bundled with a 10GBASE-SR (short-range) SFP+ transceiver, which is the prevalent optical transceiver type. This transceiver enables users to establish a connection between their computers and 10GbE infrastructure using LC optical cables (sold separately) over distances reaching up to 300 meters.

Here are the notable features of the Solo10G SFP+ adapter:

10GbE Connectivity: The adapter provides fast 10GbE network connectivity for data-intensive tasks.

SFP+ Transceiver Inclusive: It comes with an included SFP+ transceiver.

40Gbps Thunderbolt Device: The adapter utilizes the 40Gbps Thunderbolt interface.

Energy Efficiency: The adapter supports Energy-Efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az), reducing power consumption on your computer.

Easy Setup: Configuration can be done using standard operating system tools.

Compact and Silent: The adapter’s fanless design and compact size make it suitable for noise-sensitive environments.

Bus-Powered: It draws power from the Thunderbolt connection, eliminating the need for an external power adapter.

Durable Build: The aluminium enclosure ensures durability even under heavy usage.

Compatibility: It works with Intel® Mac, Windows, and Linux computers equipped with Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3 ports, including M series Macs and iPads.

Advanced Features: The adapter employs intelligent features like flow control, 64-bit address support, and stateless offloads (TCP, UDP, and IPv4 checksum offloading) to optimize performance during high-data transfers.

Energy-Efficient Ethernet: Supports the Energy-Efficient Ethernet standard to minimize power consumption.

Multiple Transceiver Options: Apart from the included short-range multi-mode fiber SFP+ module, Sonnet offers additional options including long-range single-mode fiber and copper modules.

Direct-Attach Twinax: Alternatively, you can utilize cost-effective direct-attach Twinax copper cables for shorter connections.

In summary, the Solo10G SFP+ adapter offers a range of features catering to high-speed networking needs, energy efficiency, ease of use, compatibility, and various transceiver choices.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.