Sonnet Technologies – Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 Super Dock: Compatible convenience, high performance & quick Transfer and access data

- Advertisement - -

Sonnet Technologies – Echo 20 Thunderbolt 4 SuperDock, the latest and top offering in the company’s popular Echo family of docking stations. The Sonnet dock is compatible with Apple M series Mac computers; Thunderbolt 3 Intel Mac computers; Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Windows computers; late-model Thunderbolt 3 Windows computers; Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Chromebook computers; and M series iPad Pro® tablets.

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports

The Echo 20 features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one internal M.2 NVMe SSD socket, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C Charging ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45) port, one 3.5 mm combo audio port, two analog line-level output jacks, one 3.5 mm microphone jack, and one SD™ 4.0 card slot.

Compatibility

The Sonnet dock is compatible with Apple® M series Mac® computers; Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Mac computers; Thunderbolt 4 and USB4® Windows® computers; late-model Thunderbolt 3 Windows computers; Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Chromebook computers; and M series iPad Pro® tablets. Earlier in the year Sonnet announced its Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This Thunderbolt 4 docking station features four Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as providing up to 90 Watts of charging power to portable computers.

Charging Power for Computers

This Thunderbolt 4 docking station features four Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as providing up to 90 Watts of charging power to portable computers. Oh, and it also offers 8K display support. With the four Thunderbolt 4 ports, you also get three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A charging port, one RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, one 3.5 mm combo audio port, and one SD 4.0 card slot.

Modular Design

RackMac Studio provides space beneath each Mac Studio computer to house Thunderbolt or USB SSDs (sold separately) up to 3.2 inches wide by 0.75 inches tall. Simply remove the rear access panel, apply the supplied adhesive-backed magnet to the bottom of an SSD, insert the SSD and connect it to the computer, and then reinstall the panel. The space is also suitable for other thin, bus-powered devices. The Sonnet Echo Dual NVMe Thunderbolt Dock promises fast storage and expanded connectivity for your Mac, but a lack of enough power to the host computer pares down the overall utility a bit. The Echo dock’s 10Gbps USB Type-A ports support the vast majority of USB peripherals, including superfast USB NVMe SSDs, at up to full speed. Unlike some other docks, each port on the Echo 11 provides up to 7.5 watts of power to ensure bus-powered devices will operate without fail. The included Gigabit Ethernet port is perfect for connecting broadband internet directly to the user’s computer without another device competing for bandwidth on their WiFi setup.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.