SonicWall Posts Record-Breaking Year as Channel Partners Thrive with Unparallel Product Demand

- Advertisement -

SonicWall announced that 2021 was its best year on record. Propelled by the delivery of high-demand products, including the evolution of its Generation 7 next-generation firewalls and a laser focus on its customers, SonicWall delivered record levels of sales and profitability in 2021.

SonicWall President and CEO, Mr. Bill Conner.

“An unwavering commitment to SonicWall customers has had a major impact on the last 12 months of business,” said SonicWall President and CEO, Mr. Bill Conner. “We have more than 17,000 active SonicWall partners helping protect our customers every day, and those same partners have increased market share in key price bands and market segments, confirming SonicWall’s place as one of the unquestioned leaders in the cybersecurity space.”

Despite a difficult economic climate, the company posted strong financial results strengthening its pipeline growth, including a 33% increase in new customer growth and generating a 45% increase in new customer sales. Additionally, SonicWall has seen incredible growth in cloud-delivered products and services, which are up 36% year-over-year. Plus, new Generation 7 products have represented 90% of sales over the past year.

Boundless 2022: The Benchmark of Partner Enablement: Created and produced exclusively for SonicWall partners, Boundless 2022 — the company’s global virtual partner experience — provided unparalleled content, insight and expert analysis to help partners succeed in 2022 and beyond. The attendance for the event was up 16% to the previous years, with over 47,000 live reactions throughout the content.

At Boundless 2022, SonicWall applauded its partners for the following successes in 2021:

Double-digit growth across all customer segments, from SMBs to enterprise and government customers

Over 90% customer retention rate

10% increase in partner annual recurring revenue

34% growth in new customer unit volume, with a 40% increase in per-transaction value

24% increase in the creation of new deal registrations

SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk

“No question we had a record-setting year,” said SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. “What’s equally important is that 2021 was a record-setting year for many of our partners. We continue to be completely committed to our channel and our go-to-market model, welcoming over 5,000 new partners last year alone due to SonicWall’s momentum and strong value proposition.”

Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales-APAC at SonicWall

“The past year was an important chapter in our journey, especially in the creation of numerous and successful product generations while navigating the fast-moving global threat landscape,” said Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales-APAC at SonicWall. “Our mission to provide technology that is as affordable and effective, still remains unchanged today – and we will continue to stay one step ahead to safeguard the needs of our customers, partners and growing networks across the 215 countries and territories.”

Capture ATP Earns Four Consecutive ‘Perfect Scores’: The SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service, which includes patented Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) technology to catch the most advanced and unknown malware faster, was the only solution to receive four consecutive perfect scores in ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) certification testing across the last four quarters. ICSA Labs is an independent third party that tested SonicWall’s solutions using never-before-seen malware samples.

During 128 total days of testing in 2021, SonicWall detected 2,578 (100%) malicious samples of new and little-known threats, while weeding through 3,010 innocuous apps without issuing a single false positive — the only vendor in the security industry that can make that claim. The ICSA Labs ATD test is unique in that it uses never-before-seen malware samples not found in any of the well-known third-party malware reputation services. Additionally, some malware samples are custom-modified by ICSA Labs, thus making them completely unique to the ICSA ATD test environment. The conditions make it virtually a certainty that in order for a malware detection solution to produce a high score on such tests, it would have to have a superior dynamic analysis capability that’s accurate at identifying malware while ignoring truly benign samples.

“The past year was an important chapter in our journey, especially in the creation of numerous and successful product generations while navigating the fast-moving global threat landscape,” said Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, VP, Regional Sales-APAC at SonicWall. “Our mission to provide technology that is as affordable and effective, still remains unchanged today – and we will continue to stay one step ahead to safeguard the needs of our customers, partners and growing networks across the 215 countries and territories.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429