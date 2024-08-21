SonicWall Named a Leader in GigaOm Radar for Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

- Advertisement -

SonicWall recently announced its position as a leader in the GigaOm Radar for Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

GigaOm’s report examines 23 of the top ZTNA solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities, and it recognized SonicWall’s Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) as an attractive choice for SMBs, MSPs and beyond – with ease of deployment and flexible pricing models cited as a major consideration for its leader status.

SonicWall is also positioned as an Outperformer in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant, and according to the report, “the SonicWall acquisition of Banyan appears to be progressing smoothly, demonstrating strong integration efforts that ensure this solution looks and feels like any other SonicWall solution.” Impressive performance in crucial aspects like risk-based authentication, device posture assessment, support for legacy applications, and security policy customization underpin SonicWall’s classification as a Leader.

Mr. Tarun Desikan, Vice President of Cloud Security, SonicWall

“Being recognized by GigaOm as a leader reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, comprehensive security solutions that effectively protect organizations in an increasingly complex digital landscape,” said Mr. Tarun Desikan, Vice President of Cloud Security, SonicWall. “Our focus on seamless, scalable protection aligns with the highest standards of security excellence, and we are proud to lead the way in advancing ZTNA technology.”

The GigaOm Radar report evaluates the top ZTNA solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and nonfunctional requirements (business criteria) which provide an overview of the market, identify leading ZTNA offerings, and help decision-makers evaluate these solutions so they can make a more informed investment decision.

In the report’s Key Features Comparison, SonicWall outscored all 23 ZTNA solutions with an average score of 4.3. Another strength for CSE is its session monitoring capabilities, which received a perfect score. The solution offers real-time visibility, logging, and anomaly detection for user activities, enabling organizations to maintain security and compliance effectively.

Mr. Juan Pablo Corrales, Director of IT at Snap Finance and SonicWall customer

“SonicWall’s Cloud Secure Edge can transform our approach to cybersecurity with its advanced Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities,” said Mr. Juan Pablo Corrales, Director of IT at Snap Finance and SonicWall customer. “Being acknowledged by GigaOm as a leader in ZTNA reaffirms our confidence in SonicWall’s ability to deliver top-tier security solutions. The seamless integration, robust protection, and adaptability of their ZTNA offering have empowered us to confidently secure our digital environment, streamline access, and effectively manage risks in an increasingly complex cyberthreat landscape.”

