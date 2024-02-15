Thursday, February 15, 2024
SonicWall Honours Treasured Partners, Distributors with Annual SonicWall Partner Awards

SonicWall acknowledged distinguished partners and distributors for their sustained excellence in protecting customers in an ever-evolving, complex threat landscape with its annual SonicWall Partner Awards. The awards recognise SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have displayed uncommon excellence on delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers. 

“For the past three decades, SonicWall has owed its success to the dedication of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said Mr. Bob VanKirk, CEO and President, SonicWall. “We’re extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors. But above all, we’re grateful for the opportunity to honour those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organisations across the globe.”

Commenting on the remarkable achievements of the APJ winners, Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall said, “We are honoured to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and distributors in the Asia Pacific Japan region. Their relentless dedication to delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions has been instrumental in safeguarding customers amidst a rapidly evolving threat landscape. The annual SonicWall Partner Awards reinforce our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence and securing organisations worldwide.”

Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each of the Partner Awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.

SonicWall is pleased to announce the following APJ winners: 

Sub-regionCategoryWinners
ANZDistributor of the YearDicker Data Australia
Partner of the YearFocus Networks
Enterprise Partner of the YearHitech Support
Newcomer of the YearTechbridge Consulting
Partner Hero of the YearSean Dendle (CYMAX PTY LTD)
ASEANDistributor of the YearMEC Networks Corporation
Partner of the YearTitan Systems Integration
Enterprise Partner of the YearAccent Micro Technologies Inc.
MSP Partner of the YearNanyang Tech Pte Ltd
Newcomer of the YearXcess Networks (M) Sdn. Bhd
Partner Sales Hero of the YearHesdi Triantono (PT Wahana)
GCRDistributor of the YearData World Computer & Communications
Partner of the YearShenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech
Enterprise Partner of the YearIT Check Solutions
Newcomer of the YearShenzhen Cydefend Communication Information Technology
Partner Sales Hero of the YearCheng Bingsong (Nanjing Yinqiang)
INDIA and SAARCDistributor of the YearRedington India Ltd
Partner of the YearITCG Technologies LLP
Partner of the YearOculin Tech (BD) Limited.
Enterprise Partner of the YearNetwork Techlab (I) Pvt Ltd
Newcomer of the YearLapsys Infotech Pvt Ltd
Partner Hero of the YearMiloni Mehta (HT Technologies)
JAPANDistributor of the YearSB C&S Corporation
Partner of the YearDell Japan
Newcomer of the YearDIS Service & Solutions Corp
Partner Sales Hero of the YearHideo Doi (Nihon ICS)
KOREADistributor of the YearSecuwide Corp
Partner of the YearCore IT Co., Ltd.
Newcomer of the YearSG Nine
Partner Hero of the YearJeong Seok-Jo (Secuwide)

SonicWall takes great pride in honouring partners and distributors every year for their special contributions in protecting customers from cyber threats.

