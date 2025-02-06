Friday, February 7, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

SonicWall Celebrates Excellence with the 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards

By NCN News Network
0
137
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SonicWall proudly honored its exceptional partners and distributors at the annual SonicWall Partner Awards, celebrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex threat landscape. This prestigious award acknowledges partner organizations worldwide that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions.

Mr. Bob VanKirk, CEO and President, SonicWall
Mr. Bob VanKirk, CEO and President, SonicWall

“While partners have been key to SonicWall’s success for over 30 years, our dramatic transformation over the last two years is directly attributable to SonicWall stepping it up and taking a relentless focus on our valued partners, said Mr. Bob VanKirk, CEO and President, SonicWall. “That’s meant listening to and acting upon their key needs and feedback, which has in turn shaped our roadmaps (organic and inorganic), the delivery of technical support (reduced wait times with immediate access to higher tiers of support), how we charge for our products and services, sales resource alignment, and much, much more. Many of our partners posted record years in 2024, and we couldn’t be more pleased about that. These awards are a small token of thanks and recognition of the strategic value SonicWall’s partners have and will continue to play in shaping and driving SonicWall’s business.”

Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APJ, SonicWall.
Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APJ, SonicWall.

“The 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and innovation of our partners who continually raise the bar in cybersecurity excellence. This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape, leveraging SonicWall’s solutions to deliver proactive, strategic security. Their success is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in driving growth, resilience, and trust in today’s digital world,” said Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APJ, SonicWall.  

Partners were nominated across various categories in each region, showcasing their outstanding performance throughout the previous year. From a large pool of nominees, SonicWall selected one partner per region in each category, highlighting their consistent excellence and exceptional service. Based on a matrix of criteria including but not limited highest revenue, partner count, highest growth, etc.

SonicWall is excited to announce the following winners for the Asia, Pacific & Japan:

Distributor of the Year – ANZDICKER DATA AUSTRALIA
Partner of the Year – ANZVIRTUAL GRAFFITI AUSTRALIA
Enterprise Partner of the Year – ANZDYNATEK SOLUTIONS PTY LTD  
Newcomer of the Year – ANZCOM-X PTY LTD
Partner Sales Hero of the Year – ANZMARK WHITTINGTON – OZDOC SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP
Distributor of the Year – ASEANMEC NETWORKS CORPORATION
Partner of the Year – ASEANPENTECH SOLUTION SDN BHD
Enterprise Partner of the Year – ASEANACCENT MICRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Managed Security Partner of the Year – ASEANPT MAXINDO MITRA SOLUSI
Newcomer of the Year – ASEANST ENGINEERING UNMANNED AND INTEGRATED SYSTEMS PTE LTD
Partner Sales Hero of the Year – ASEANSIVA ANNADURAI – XCESS NETWORKS MALAYSIA SDN BHD
Distributor of the Year – GCRDATA WORLD COMPUTER & COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Partner of the Year – GCRNANJING YINQIANG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Enterprise Partner of the Year – GCRIT CHECK SOLUTIONS, INC
Newcomer of the Year – GCRSHIH CHIANG LTD
Partner Sales Hero of the Year – GCRCARY WU – SHENZHEN SECUUNION INFO-TECH
Distributor of the Year – INDIA & SAARCINFLOW TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD
Partner of the Year – INDIA & SAARCeCAPS
Partner of the Year – INDIA & SAARCUNITED CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Enterprise Partner of the Year – INDIA & SAARCSAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
Newcomer of the Year – INDIA & SAARCVS SQUARE INFO SOLUTIONS
Partner Sales Hero of the Year – – INDIA & SAARCPARAMALINGAM S – SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS
Distributor of the Year – JAPANMARUBENI INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Partner of the Year – JAPANNIHON ICS CO., LTD.
Newcomer of the Year – JAPANKOKUSAI JOHO NET
Partner Sales Hero of the Year – JAPANKYOYA SAKAKIBARA – NEC FIELDING, LTD.
Partner Technical Hero of the Year – JAPANTOMOYUKI TOKIAN – TANAKA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Distributor of the Year – KOREASECUWIDE CORP.
Partner of the Year – KOREAKICHANG INFOTECH INC.
Newcomer of the Year – KOREAGODUNBIZ
Partner Sales Hero of the Year – KOREAYEON DONGHO – CORE IT.CO., LTD

To see all the winners, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.

SonicWall takes great pride in recognizing the contributions of its partners and distributors each year, acknowledging their vital role in protecting customers from evolving cyber threats.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SonicWall

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 174
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Consistent and Redington Collaborate to Drive Innovation in IT and Surveillance Solutions in India
Next article
MEET YOUR EISA — REDRAGON Launches Latest Anime-Themed 3-Mode RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ‘K673 Pro’
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative