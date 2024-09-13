SonicWall awarded Best in Cloud Security and in Managed Security Service at the 5th Annual CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards event

- Advertisement -

SonicWall announced that the company has been awarded the best in 2 categories namely Cloud Security and Managed Security Service by CyberSec Asia at the 5th Annual CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards event held in Singapore.

Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall

Acknowledging the award, Mr. Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall said, “We are honored to be awarded this recognition by industry experts, customers, partners and all others who have voted for us.

SonicWall reinforces its ongoing commitment to valued end customers and partners by extending its cybersecurity portfolio that includes managed security services and cloud edge security solutions which makes us a strong brand to reckon within the industry. Such accolades further strengthen our dedication to the larger cause of providing best of cybersecurity solutions in the region.”

Mr. Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia

Mr. Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia added, “With the ability to build, scale, and manage security across hybrid cloud and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall also provides managed security for seamless protection against cyberattacks targeting the ever-growing threat exposure surface resulting from an increasingly remote, mobile, and cloud-enabled user base.”

The award was presented in front of some of the leading CISOs, technology heads and cybersecurity practitioners as well as end-user organizations from the Asia Pacific region. From a total of 20 categories and 47 finalists, SonicWall was chosen as the best company in the two categories of cloud security and managed security service through a voting process.

This is the 5th edition of the 2024 CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards organised by Asia’s most trusted source of cybersecurity information – CybersecAsia.Net.

