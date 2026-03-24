Soltrix Sets Its Sights on Becoming India’s Leading CCTV Accessories Brand

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Solitrix Edge Pvt Ltd, founded in 2025, is rapidly emerging as a trusted name in the CCTV power supplies and accessories segment under its flagship brand, Soltrix. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida, the company delivers high-quality, Made-in-India solutions tailored for the evolving needs of the surveillance industry.

In a short span, Soltrix has built strong market acceptance across India, driven by its commitment to quality, reliability, and consistent performance. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sandeep Arora, CEO of Solitrix Edge Pvt Ltd, shares insights into the company’s growth strategy and future vision.

Quality-Driven Approach with Strong Manufacturing Backbone

“Our focus has always been on delivering products that customers can rely on,” says Mr. Arora.

“While our solutions may be positioned at a slightly premium level, they reflect the quality and durability we stand for.”

With a fully integrated in-house manufacturing setup, Soltrix maintains strict quality control while offering flexibility to customize products for Indian conditions.

Strong Product Portfolio

Soltrix offers a wide range of products including:

CCTV Power Supplies (Terminator, Freedom, Gladiator Series)

Wall Mount and Desktop Adapters

Surge-Protected Extension Boards (OrbiX)

Ethernet Switches (LinkX)

PoE Switches and Splitters

Media Converters

Wireless 4G SIM Routers with Power Backup & Micro SD Support

Rapid Growth with a Clear Vision

“Soltrix is growing at a very fast pace, and our vision is to become the No. 1 CCTV accessories brand in India,” Mr. Arora states.

With the industry shifting towards IP-based surveillance systems, the company continues to align its product strategy with changing market demands. A strong focus on product reliability and responsive after-sales support has helped build lasting customer trust.

Channel-Led Market Expansion

Soltrix follows a channel-driven approach, working closely with partners across the country through engagement programs and structured incentives.

“Our partners are key to our growth. We are committed to building long-term relationships that create value for everyone in the ecosystem,” he adds.

Experienced Leadership, Future-Focused Strategy

With over 35 years of industry experience, Mr. Arora brings deep expertise in business strategy, operations, and channel management, having previously contributed to organizations like Moser Baer India Ltd., ERD Technologies, Fortune Marketing (HP), and RX Infotech (Lapcare).

Looking ahead, Soltrix is focused on expanding into a complete range of CCTV accessories, strengthening its market presence, and continuously innovating to stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

Finally

With rapid growth, strong manufacturing capabilities, and a clear vision, Soltrix is steadily moving towards becoming a dominant force in India’s CCTV accessories industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Soltrix

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