Soltrix Rewards Top-Performing Partners with Memorable Jim Corbett–Nainital Incentive Tour

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Soltrix Edge Pvt Ltd, a fast-growing provider of high-quality, Made-in-India CCTV power supplies and accessories under the Soltrix brand, recently organized an exciting incentive tour for its top-performing channel partners.

As part of its partner engagement initiative, Soltrix hosted a 3-night, 4-day incentive tour to Jim Corbett National Park and Nainital from May 7–10, 2026. More than 30 high-achieving partners from across India participated in the tour after qualifying through a special sales performance scheme launched by the company.

The tour was led by key members of the Soltrix leadership team, including Mr. Tushar Parashar, Co-Founder & Director; Mr. Sandeep Kumar Arora, CEO; and Mr. Mohit Sharma, National Sales Manager. The group stayed at the luxurious TIAARA Resort and enjoyed a range of activities, including a wildlife safari at Jim Corbett National Park and boating at the scenic Naini Lake. Soltrix also sponsored the participants’ round-trip air travel.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Arora, CEO, Soltrix

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Arora, CEO, Soltrix said, “Our partners are an integral part of Soltrix’s growth journey. This tour was our way of recognizing their contributions and strengthening our relationship with them. We look forward to organizing many more such experiences in the future and achieving greater milestones together.”

Partners from all over India expressed their appreciation for the initiative, described the trip as ‘refreshing and memorable.’ The tour successfully combined business, networking, and leisure, reinforcing Soltrix’s commitment to rewarding and empowering its valued partner community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Soltrix

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