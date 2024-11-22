Solitaire Unveils PTK-832 PTZ Camera – Precision and Versatility Redefined for Video Conferencing & Live Streaming

- Advertisement -

Solitaire, a leading brand in Interactive Flat Panel & Unified Communication Products, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the SOLITAIRE PTK-832 PTZ Camera. Designed to meet the evolving demands of industries, this technologically advanced camera is poised to redefine professional video conferencing, live streaming, and content creation.

The PTK-832 PTZ Camera offers versatile solutions across sectors, enhancing corporate video conferencing, enabling smart classrooms and supporting live streaming for events and media production. Its applications extend to telemedicine, courtroom proceedings, surveillance and broadcasting religious or cultural events. With its adaptability, precision, and seamless installation, it meets the diverse demands of modern industries.

At the heart of the PTK-832 is its ability to deliver unparalleled imaging performance. Equipped with 20x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, the camera captures intricate details with exceptional clarity. A 1/2.8” Progressive CMOS sensor with 2.07 megapixels ensures stunning 1080P HD resolution at up to 60fps, providing smooth and crystal-clear visuals. Advanced features such as 2D and 3D digital noise reduction ensure sharp images even in challenging low-light conditions, with an impressive signal-to-noise ratio exceeding 55dB. The camera’s multi-connectivity options, including HDMI, 3G-SDI, LAN, and USB 3.0, ensure seamless integration across various setups, while serial ports (RS232, RS422/RS485) enable easy control of multiple cameras. With flexible installation options for wall, desktop, or ceiling mounting, the PTK-832 is designed to adapt to any environment, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, the Chief of Solitaire Brand Business exclaimed that “Solitaire’s PTK-832 PTZ Camera sets a new benchmark in professional PTZ Video Conferencing Camera space. With the combination of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features, this camera is designed to exceed the expectations of today’s professionals who demand nothing short of perfection. The launch of PTK-832 reaffirms our commitment to empowering industries with products that are innovative, reliable, impactful & yet extremely affordable. Our vision is to lead from the front and deliver products & solutions that resonate with excellence and efficiency.”

The Solitaire PTK-832 PTZ Camera is now available for purchase through Supertron’s distribution network.

