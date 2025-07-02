Solitaire Unveils PTK 7080 AI empowered 4K Webcam – A Leap Forward in Smart Visual Communication

- Advertisement -

Solitaire, the flagship brand of Supertron Electronics, proudly announces its latest breakthrough innovation – the Solitaire PTK 7080, a next-generation 4K webcam set to transform the future of virtual communication. With intelligent AI integration and uncompromising video and audio performance, the Solitaire PTK 7080 is built for professionals, educators, creators, and hybrid teams who demand precision, clarity, and intuitive control.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire and Director & CEO of Prointek

“We are proud to unveil a product that doesn’t just meet today’s collaboration needs – it anticipates tomorrow’s expectations,” said Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire and Director & CEO of Prointek. “The PTK 7080 is designed to empower users to express, interact, and present with confidence.”

Optimized for the evolving demands of digital communication, the Solitaire PTK 7080 captures visuals in ultra-high-definition up to 3840×2160 at 30 frames per second. Its powerful megapixel sensor ensures every frame is detailed and immersive. What truly distinguishes this device is its AI-powered auto-tracking and intelligent gesture control – allowing users to initiate or halt tracking, zoom in or out, and remain seamlessly centered in the frame, all without physical contact. The camera features 2X digital zoom and smooth pan-tilt movement powered by a dual brushless motor and six-axis gyroscope, ensuring sharp, stable footage even during dynamic scenarios.

The Solitaire PTK 7080’s advanced audio system includes dual array microphones with real-time noise reduction, enabling crisp voice capture up to three meters away, regardless of ambient noise. With a Type-C plug-and-play interface, the webcam offers effortless setup and compatibility across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Its universal adaptability with all major video conferencing platforms makes it a preferred choice for a wide spectrum of use cases – from small meeting room and virtual classrooms to streaming studios and telehealth sessions.

With the Solitaire PTK 7080, Solitaire continues its legacy of delivering purpose-built affordable solutions that enable impactful communication. By combining superior imaging, intelligent control, and effortless user experience, the Solitaire PTK 7080 turns everyday interactions into engaging digital experiences.

