Solitaire Unveils PTK 362 Pro PTZ Camera

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Solitaire, a leading brand in purpose-built collaboration and learning technology, announced the launch of the Solitaire PTK 362 Pro PTZ Camera, a next-generation AI-powered 4K camera designed to elevate video communication across classrooms, boardrooms, studios, and hybrid collaboration environments.

Built on Solitaire’s philosophy of performance, reliability, and real-world usability, the Solitaire PTK 362 brings together 4K ultra-high-definition imaging, advanced AI tracking, and professional-grade audio-visual intelligence – delivering a seamless, immersive experience where clarity and precision matter most.

At the core of the Solitaire PTK 362 Pro is a high-performance CMOS sensor with 8.5 million pixels, supporting 4K resolution ensuring vivid visuals, natural depth and accurate colour reproduction even in dynamic environments. With 20X optical zoom, 10X Digital Zoom, wide-angle pan and tilt coverage, and ultra-smooth motion control, the camera captures every detail – from keynote speakers to interactive discussions – with cinematic precision.

What truly sets the Solitaire PTK 362 Pro apart is its AI-driven intelligence. Features such as Auto Tracking, Auto Framing, Voice Tracking and Gesture Control enable the camera to respond intuitively to human movement and speech – making it ideal for modern classrooms, training rooms, conference halls and live streaming setups. The integrated 4-microphone array with a 10-metre voice pickup range ensures crystal-clear audio without the need for external microphones.

Designed for flexibility and professional integration, the Solitaire PTK 362 Pro supports multiple interfaces including IP, HDMI, USB 3.0, RS-232/422, with PoE support and optional NDI | HX2, making it compatible with a wide range of AV and UC ecosystems.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, CEO of Solitaire Brand Business

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, CEO of Solitaire Brand Business said, “The Solitaire PTK 362 Pro reflects Solitaire’s commitment to creating technology that is not just advanced, but purpose-built for real environments. In an era where hybrid interaction is the norm, clarity, intelligence and reliability are non-negotiable. This camera is engineered to amplify presence, improve engagement and deliver consistent performance – whether in a classroom, a boardroom, or a broadcast setup.”

With features like 355° pan, -30° to +90° tilt, high-speed rotation, extensive preset positions, and professional control protocols, the Solitaire PTK 362 Pro embodies classic engineering strength paired with modern AI intelligence – a combination that has become synonymous with the Solitaire brand.

The Solitaire PTK 362 Pro PTZ Camera is now available across India through Supertron’s authorized channel partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Solitaire

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