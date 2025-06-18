Solitaire Launches R-Series Interactive Flat Panels in 98” & 110” Sizes – Bigger Screens for Bolder Impact in Classrooms & Conference Rooms

- Advertisement -

Solitaire, one of India’s fastest-growing interactive Flat Panel display brands, announced the launch of its largest and most powerful interactive displays -the Solitaire R-Series 98” and 110” Interactive Flat Panels. Designed for immersive collaboration and transformative classroom and corporate experiences, these state-of-the-art panels set a new benchmark in digital engagement.

The Solitaire R-Series is a high-performance Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, running on the latest Android 14.0 for unmatched responsiveness and smooth multitasking. Whether in lecture halls, executive boardrooms, or innovation labs, the R-Series is engineered to deliver a fluid, intuitive user experience.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovation Pvt. Ltd.

“With the launch of the Solitaire R-Series 98” and 110” Interactive Flat Panels, we are redefining what large-format interactive technology can do,” said Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovation Pvt. Ltd. “These panels represent our commitment to creating intelligent, robust, and future-ready solutions that empower professionals and educators to collaborate seamlessly across physical and virtual spaces.”

Key Features That Define the Future of Interaction: Zero Bonding Technology for ultra-precise touch response — supports up to 20-point multitouch (Android) and 40-point multitouch (Windows), Multi-screen gesture control, annotation with multiple pens, smart gestures for erasing, zooming, and content manipulation, 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with AG & AF toughened glass for durability and crystal-clear visuals, 48MP built-in camera and 8-array microphone system for lifelike video conferencing, Unique cavity acoustic design with powerful 20Wx2 plus 20W built-in sub-woofer for rich, wide sound distribution, NFC for secure access, QR Code Content Sharing for instant, wireless collaboration.

The Solitaire R-Series is more than just a display – it’s a complete ecosystem for communication, innovation, and engagement. From classrooms to large venue meetings / conferences, it brings people, content, and ideas together like never before.

