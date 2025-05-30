Solitaire Launches PTK-208 PTZ Camera to Elevate Video Conferencing with AI-Driven Gesture Control and Ultra HD Clarity

- Advertisement -

SOLITAIRE, a leading brand of Interactive Flat Panels and video conferencing products, proudly unveils the PTK 208. It is a next-generation 4K PTZ camera that is set to transform video conferencing in meeting rooms, conference training room, classrooms and huddle spaces. With powerful features such as AI-driven smart tracking, gesture and voice control and advanced audio-visual intelligence, the PTK 208 redefines the way modern organizations communicate and collaborate.

Engineered for excellence, the PTK 208 delivers exceptional image quality powered by an 8.3MP 1/2.8″ CMOS sensor, supporting 4K Ultra HD resolution. Every frame is rendered with stunning clarity and true-to-life color, making it ideal for high-stakes executive meetings, engaging virtual classrooms, or global conferences.

Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovations

Regarding the launch, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovations said, “With the PTK 208, we are not just launching a camera, we are delivering a powerful enabler for the future of communication. This product exemplifies our commitment to intelligent design, seamless user experience, and meaningful innovation for the modern workplace and digital learning environments.”

A standout feature of the PTK 208 is its AI-powered functionality. Auto-tracking, gesture recognition, and voice control allows the camera to intuitively follow the speaker, enabling presenters to move freely and interact more naturally without the need for manual adjustments.

On the audio front, the PTK 208 is equally impressive as it boasts a four-microphone digital array capable of capturing sound from up to 10 meters. Enhanced with Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC), Automatic Noise Suppression (ANS), and Automatic Gain Control (AGC), it ensures crystal-clear, uninterrupted sound in both mid-sized conference rooms and training halls.

Designed for versatility, the PTK 208 offers 10x optical zoom, Type-C and HDMI outputs, and a 3.5mm audio jack, along with flexible mounting options including desktop, tripod, and ceiling installations, making it adaptable to nearly any professional or academic environment. Additionally, with an IR remote control and intuitive on-screen navigation, even users with minimal technical expertise can operate it effortlessly. Its sleek, modern design reflects Solitaire’s commitment to combining functionality with aesthetics.

Each unit of the PTK 208 comes pre-packaged for instant setup, ensuring a seamless unboxing experience. It is ready to use straight out of the box and this makes it an ideal solution for businesses and institutions looking to upgrade their communication infrastructure quickly and effectively. Whether empowering executive meetings, enabling dynamic teaching, or streamlining international collaboration, the Solitaire PTK 208 stands out as a smart, reliable, and stylish ally in today’s digital workspace.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Solitaire

