Solitaire Drives Smart Collaboration with Make in India Innovation, AI Integration, and Future-Ready AV Solutions

- Advertisement -



Solitaire, backed by Supertron Electronics, is transforming collaboration with cutting-edge IFPDs and UC solutions, empowering smarter classrooms, dynamic workplaces, and seamless hybrid communication experiences across India. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire, shares insights on innovation, local manufacturing, AI integration, and India’s evolving AV ecosystem.

1. How does the Noida manufacturing facility align with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Our expansion in Noida is a strategic step in aligning with the Government of India’s vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. For us, manufacturing in India is not merely about producing hardware locally, it is about strengthening the entire ecosystem around interactive technology and unified communication. By manufacturing our Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs) in India, we are reducing dependence on CBU imports while ensuring faster deployment, stronger service support, and solutions that are tailored for Indian environments. The facility also enables us to collaborate more closely with local component suppliers & technology partners, which strengthens the broader AV ecosystem. In many ways, this facility is more than a factory, it represents our commitment to building competitive technology solutions from India while contributing to the country’s ambition of becoming a major manufacturing hub for advanced digital collaboration technologies.

2. How is Solitaire addressing the demand for unified communication tools in hybrid work models?

The shift toward hybrid work has fundamentally transformed how organizations communicate and collaborate. At Solitaire, we design our interactive display and collaboration products with this new reality in mind. Our IFPDs are built to integrate seamlessly with leading unified communication platforms, enabling teams to collaborate in real time whether they are in a boardroom, a classroom, or working remotely. Features such as wireless screen sharing, intuitive touch interfaces, cloud-enabled collaboration, and integration with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom help create a truly frictionless meeting experience. Our objective is to simplify collaboration and ensure that geography no longer limits productivity or innovation. In essence, we want our solutions to enable organizations to create smarter, more connected workspaces that empower people to collaborate naturally, regardless of location.

3. How does Solitaire balance affordability with global-quality standards?

India is a highly dynamic market where organizations expect both innovation and value. At Solitaire, we approach this challenge through a combination of local manufacturing, R&D investment, and disciplined engineering practices. Designing, manufacturing / assembling our products in India helps us optimize supply chains, reduce logistics costs, and maintain better control over quality. At the same time, we ensure that our products meet global benchmarks through rigorous testing, reliable components, and advanced design standards. Our philosophy has always been to democratize access to high-quality interactive technology – so whether it is a classroom, a corporate boardroom, or a government training center, organizations should be able to access world-class solutions without facing prohibitive costs. Ultimately, it is about delivering technology that is both reliable and accessible for India’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

4. How is Solitaire integrating AI/ML into its IFPDs?

Artificial intelligence is playing a transformative role in how people interact with technology, and we see AI as a powerful enabler of more intuitive collaboration and learning experiences. At Solitaire, we are embedding AI-driven capabilities within our interactive ecosystem to enhance learning outcomes, usability and engagement. Our Digital Canvas Pro AI software supports intelligent whiteboarding, handwriting recognition, AI powered content creation, automated content organization, and smarter annotation tools that make interactions more fluid and natural. In collaborative environments, AI also enhances video communication through features like intelligent camera framing and improved meeting experiences. For educators, these capabilities enable more engaging and adaptive teaching methods, while in corporate environments they enable faster decision-making and more productive collaboration. Our goal is to ensure that AI does not complicate the user experience but rather simplifies it – making technology feel more natural and empowering for both educators and professionals.

5. What opportunities do you see in India’s AV market over the next 3–5 years?

India’s AV and interactive technology landscape is entering a very exciting phase of transformation. Over the next few years, we expect strong growth driven by digital transformation across sectors such as education, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and government. Organizations are increasingly investing in smarter collaboration environments, digital training infrastructure, and immersive learning tools. The convergence of AI, cloud technologies, and interactive hardware is also redefining how knowledge is shared and decisions are made. For us at Solitaire, this presents a tremendous opportunity to build solutions that go beyond displays and become integrated collaboration platforms. The future of the AV industry in India will not simply be about hardware – it will be about creating connected ecosystems that enhance productivity, engagement, and knowledge exchange across organizations and institutions.

6. What steps is Solitaire taking toward sustainable manufacturing?

Sustainability is becoming an integral part of responsible technology development, and at Solitaire we take that responsibility seriously. Across our manufacturing and product design processes, we focus on improving energy efficiency, optimizing resource utilization, and minimizing waste. Our products are designed for durability and long operational lifecycles so organizations can reduce frequent hardware replacements. We also adhere to internationally recognized standards such as RoHS and ISO environmental practices, ensuring responsible material usage and environmentally conscious manufacturing. As India moves toward more sustainable industrial growth, we believe technology companies must play an active role by combining innovation with environmentally responsible practices.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Solitaire

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 215