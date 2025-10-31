Solh Wellness Launches Solh Buddy – The AI Companion for Managing Everyday Stress at TiEcon Delhi 2025

- Advertisement -

Solh Wellness, India’s leading AI-powered stress management platform, announced the official launch of Solh Buddy – The AI Companion for Managing Everyday Stress at TiEcon Delhi 2025, held on October 29th and 30th at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The Solh team interacted with entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate leaders, highlighting how artificial intelligence — supported by human oversight — can transform how individuals and organizations identify, understand, and manage stress.

Introducing Solh Buddy – The AI Companion for Managing Everyday Stress

Solh Buddy is a breakthrough AI-powered companion designed to help people manage everyday stress with empathy and intelligence.

Available 24×7 within the Solh App, Solh Buddy acts as an always-on support system that listens, guides, and recommends — empowering users to manage stress in real time, wherever they are.

Built with empathy and designed for action, Solh Buddy provides a safe, judgment-free space where users can express themselves, receive personalized recommendations, and build consistent stress management habits.

Key features include:

24×7 Availability: Always there when stress hits.

Empathetic AI Conversations: Trained to listen, understand, and guide users with care.

Personalized Recommendations: Intelligent, actionable suggestions for better stress handling.

Proactive Check-ins: Regular mood tracking and reminders to build consistency.

Human Oversight: Every interaction and recommendation is guided and monitored by experts to ensure safety, accuracy, and compassion.

Integrated Guidance: Works seamlessly with Guided Plans and Streffie for a complete stress management experience.

Solh Buddy isn’t just another chatbot. It’s your AI Companion for managing everyday stress — always there, always listening, always learning,” said Mr. Kapil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Solh Wellness.

“And while it’s powered by AI, it’s guided by real humans — because empathy should never be automated away.”

By blending AI precision with human empathy, Solh Buddy adds real, measurable value to people’s lives — making stress management continuous, personal, and effective.

The Complete Solh Stress Management EcosystemAlongside Solh Buddy, Solh Wellness showcased its AI-powered Stress Management Ecosystem, built to address stress across both personal and professional domains.

The ecosystem includes:

Streffie: A real-time stress biomarker that scans 68 facial points to detect and analyze stress through micro-expressions and subtle physiological cues.

Guided Plans: Structured, step-by-step frameworks that help users build sustainable stress management routines.

Prarambh Life: An AI-guided addiction recovery program tailored for Indian users, addressing stress related to dependence and behavioural challenges.

Solh Dashboard for Corporates: A data-driven organizational dashboard that monitors workforce stress patterns and enables timely, targeted interventions.

Together, these components form a connected and intelligent ecosystem designed to help individuals and organizations understand and manage stress proactively.

Strong Presence at TiEcon Delhi 2025

The response to Solh Buddy and the Solh Ecosystem at TiEcon was overwhelmingly positive.

Entrepreneurs, HR leaders, and investors resonated with Solh’s mission to bring practical, scalable, and human-centric stress management solutions to India’s workplaces and homes.

We’re not trying to erase stress — we’re helping people respond to it better,” said Kapil Gupta. “With Solh Buddy and our AI ecosystem, managing stress becomes a habit, not a crisis response.”

