Software Sales Through North American Distributors Saw a Compound Annual Growth of 14% in Q1 2022

- Advertisement -

New results reported by members of the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) show that software sales continue to grow, and the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) was particularly strong with March 2022 software sales totalling more than $1.4 billion. This was the largest single month for software sales in the last four years, outside of the typical December peak.

Autodesk was one of the top brands in 1Q22 with strong sales of its Engineering Applications software, which led to the company’s year-over-year growth of 38% in the quarter. Palo Alto Networks also stands out as a leader in the Security Software market with 68% year-over-year revenue growth. And IBM maintained a substantial share of overall software sales across a wide portfolio of markets in 1Q22, posting a year-over-year growth rate of 5% in the quarter.

IDC is pleased to announce that the North America Monthly and Weekly Distribution Trackers will now provide the ability to analyse software sell through data in the same detailed taxonomy that drives IDC’s Semi-annual Software Tracker. This functional market segmentation will allow for timely analysis of high growth markets such as Security Software, Storage Software, and Engineering Applications.

IDC’s North America Distribution Tracker s are built on the exclusive partnership between IDC and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and provides the industry’s most comprehensive view of technology distribution data and market trends in the U.S. and Canada. The data in this Tracker is actual sales data collected weekly from sales receipts across the largest distributors in North America for more than 1,700 brands over several years. This data is mapped to IDC’s taxonomy with nearly 200 categories organized into 14 distinct product groups with detailed product attributes across categories.

(With inputs from North America Monthly Distribution Tracker from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.