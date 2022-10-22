Softline Holding plc begins trading under the brand name NOVENTIQ

- Advertisement - -

Softline Holding PLC (Softline, the organisation, or the company), the Cyprus registered global IT and digital transformation solutions and services provider headquartered in London, begins trading under the new brand name NOVENTIQ. As a $1bn+ player in the global digital transformation market, the rebranding signals the start of a new era for this rapidly evolving company.

The company operates in almost 60 countries globally, employs c. 3,900 people, and delivered turnover of $1.1bn with YoY growth of 51% in fiscal year 2021. The LSE-listed business just sold its Russian operations to founder, Igor Borovikov. The Russian business will now operate independently from NOVENTIQ. Under the new brand, the company will continue on its mission to help organisations to transform and operate efficiently and securely in the increasingly digital economy.

NOVENTIQ´s portfolio consists of multi-cloud services, future workplace solutions, modern hybrid infrastructure, digital transformation (DX) and cybersecurity services, software provisioning and consultancy, software and application engendering and development. NOVENTIQ will continue to go forward as one of Microsoft’s largest partners in emerging markets. The company will also further invest in strengthening its partnerships with industry-leading technology providers to deliver outstanding value to its 75,000 customers.

Sergey Chernovolenko, Chief Executive Officer at NOVENTIQ, said: “It is exciting for me to introduce this new brand, under which we will continue to deliver immense value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We are launching NOVENTIQ with a laser-focus on growth and expansion of the business. With this new brand, we expect to cement our position as the leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services for customers in emerging markets and beyond. This brand continues the values of Softline brand that were appreciated by all our customers, employees, partners and stakeholders and under which we achieved so much in the last few years.

Jacques Guers, Chairman of the Board of Directors at NOVENTIQ, said: “It’s fantastic to see our business moving into a new era under the brand of NOVENTIQ. We are certain that this step will enable us to continue making a positive impact for an ever-increasing number of organisations around the world. The kind of impact we deliver is stitched into our very DNA. And, despite rebranding being a challenging process for our company to undertake, we know it is a worthwhile one, as it will allow us to continue to fulfil our purpose. We are excited to embark on this journey as NOVENTIQ for many years to come.”

NOVENTIQ’s Global expertise, local outcomes: The new name NOVENTIQ represents an amalgamation of several things:

NOV derives from the Latin word novus for ‘new’. Innovation is essential for NOVENTIQ´s customers, vendors and employees.

derives from the Latin word novus for ‘new’. Innovation is essential for NOVENTIQ´s customers, vendors and employees. EN comes from entrepreneurial. It is the entrepreneurial spirit that everyone notices about this company. The never-ending quest for economic value and a ‘can-do’ attitude are what marks NOVENTIQ out from other companies in the industry. We are focused on serving enterprises around the world. EN is also energy, something that we bring to everything we do.

comes from entrepreneurial. It is the entrepreneurial spirit that everyone notices about this company. The never-ending quest for economic value and a ‘can-do’ attitude are what marks NOVENTIQ out from other companies in the industry. We are focused on serving enterprises around the world. is also energy, something that we bring to everything we do. T refers to technology, the company´s expertise, passion, and product. T also stands for transformation, an essential requirement for any enterprise looking to ensure a successful the future.

refers to technology, the company´s expertise, passion, and product. T also stands for transformation, an essential requirement for any enterprise looking to ensure a successful the future. IQ – stands for intelligence and quality – two key features that characterise a successful provider, one who can address highly complex problems for customers, and deliver intelligent information solutions which are of the highest quality.

