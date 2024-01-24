Socomec’s Devesh Singhania Appointed as Vice Chairperson of IFCCI CFO Committee

- Advertisement - -

Socomec proudly announces the appointment of Devesh Singhania, a seasoned financial expert serving as CFO India Region & APAC Industry Controller, as the Vice Chairperson of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CFO Committee, effective immediately.

Singhania brings a wealth of expertise accrued from his distinguished career in managing finance functions within the electrical and energy sector. With over 20 years of experience marked by leadership roles across diverse geographies, his appointment signifies a pivotal step in leveraging financial acumen to foster stronger Indo-French economic ties.

Commenting on this Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General at IFCCI said, “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Devesh Singhania’s appointment as the Vice Chairperson of the IFCCI CFO Committee which is a group of 50+ CFO of French and India companies from varied sectors. IFCCI Committees are a great platform to share and exchange knowledge through diverse formats of events and advocacy. We are confident that Devesh’s extensive experience and profound industry knowledge will undoubtedly elevate the discourse and strategies within the CFO committee.”

In assuming this role, Singhania expressed his eagerness to leverage Socomec’s legacy and expertise in power management solutions to further augment the economic relationship between India and France. “I am honored to join IFCCI in this capacity,” he remarked. “My tenure at Socomec has equipped me with insights into intricate financial structures within the energy sector. I am enthusiastic about contributing to bridging financial synergies between our two nations.”

Socomec reaffirms its commitment to promoting bilateral cooperation between India and France through such strategic alliances. Singhania’s leadership reflects Socomec’s dedication to fostering innovation-driven, sustainable solutions for the evolving energy landscape.

