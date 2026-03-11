Socomec Strengthens Workplace Culture with Trust, Leadership, Employee Engagement, and Future-Ready Talent Development

- Advertisement -

Socomec, founded in 1922, is a global leader in critical power solutions with 4,200+ experts worldwide, delivering advanced electrical technologies and strengthening India’s Make in India vision. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Nida Khanam, HR Head – Socomec, Greater India region, shares insights on building a trusted workplace culture, employee engagement, leadership values, and future-ready talent development.

1. What does the Great Place to Work® recognition mean for Socomec?

This recognition signifies that Socomec has built a deeply trusted culture with a strong commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and high-performance workplace. It reflects the trust employees place in leadership, the pride they take in their work, and the strong spirit of collaboration across teams.

For Socomec, this recognition reinforces our belief that people are at the centre of our success and motivates us to continuously enhance the employee experience. It also reflects the strong emotional connect our people have with the organisation and the comfort they feel in truly being themselves at work.

2. What key factors have helped build Socomec’s strong workplace culture?

Socomec’s strong workplace culture is anchored in its three core values – Responsibility, Openness, and Commitment. These are not just guiding principles but values that are practiced daily across the organisation, shaping how people collaborate, communicate, and take ownership of their work.

The organisation fosters a culture of transparent communication, continuous learning, and emotional safety, where employees feel encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow professionally while being recognised for their contributions. At the same time, Socomec embraces diversity in its true sense – spanning gender, generations, cultures, languages, and social backgrounds – creating an inclusive environment where people feel a strong sense of belonging and grow together as one team.

3. How does Socomec support employee engagement and well-being?

Socomec promotes employee engagement and well-being through interventions that focus on emotional & physical wellbeing for not just employees but also for their families. We focus on continuous engagement & communication across the organisation. Multiple focused development & learning opportunities which helps people grow personally and professionally, employee assistance program – ‘Your Safe Space’, ensures all colleagues and their families have a dedicated support.

The organisation also encourages open dialogues not just in townhalls, employee conferences but anytime and whenever they want to share their ideas, concerns, and suggestions. Leadership keeps colleagues updated on feedback, focus areas and how and what actions are taken to change and evolve if needed.

4. What role does leadership play in fostering trust and innovation?

Leadership at Socomec plays a crucial role in creating a culture of trust and innovation. Leaders encourage transparency, listen and take corrective action to employee’s feedback, and empower teams to take ownership & drive change. By promoting collaboration and recognising new ideas, leadership creates an environment where employees feel confident, learn, and contribute towards organisational success.

Leadership at Socomec continuously strives to build a winning culture for everyone by investing in collective growth, celebrating both big and small successes, and encouraging people to be their authentic selves. At Socomec, voices are not just heard – they are truly listened to, understood, respected, and valued.

5. How does Socomec attract and retain top talent?

Socomec attracts and retains top talent by offering a strong value proposition built around a positive workplace culture, meaningful work, and diverse career development opportunities. The organisation actively supports employee growth through continuous learning, mentorship, and opportunities for global exposure.

At Socomec, the focus goes beyond simply finding the right “culture fit.” We believe in “culture add” – welcoming individuals who bring new perspectives and strengthen the organisation’s evolving culture. Our philosophy is to onboard people who are committed to building sustained and scalable careers, while actively contributing to the company’s long-term growth and success.

6. How do you align global values with the local team cultue?

At Socomec, we believe in a “Glocal” approach – a balance of core and flex. Our core organisational values are non-negotiable and consistently upheld across Socomec globally, while local teams are empowered to shape interventions and practices that reflect their unique cultural and business environments. This helps us maintain a strong, trusted culture while balancing both people and business priorities.

Our shared values – Openness, Commitment, and Responsibility – form a universal language across the organisation. They guide how teams collaborate, make decisions, and drive business in every region. Within this framework, each country and region has the flexibility to adapt its practices while staying true to the essence of One Socomec. This balance between global consistency and local relevance enables us to work together effectively and support our collective success.

7. How does workplace culture contribute to business growth and innovation?

Culture is the foundation that aligns an organisation’s strategic goals and vision. A thriving culture nurtures innovation and growth, strengthens employee experience, and ultimately contributes to the company’s long-term success. When people feel safe – not just physically but emotionally trusted to speak up, to be heard, and to drive change, it creates an environment where innovation is naturally pulled forward rather than pushed.

In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, innovation is no longer optional; it is essential for survival and sustained growth. While many organisations invest heavily in technology, tools, and processes, one of the most powerful drivers of innovation is often overlooked – workplace culture. A strong, positive, and performance-driven culture creates the conditions for creativity, collaboration, and meaningful progress.

At Socomec, agility is encouraged while maintaining a strong foundation of expertise and specialisation. This gives employees the opportunity to think creatively and bring forward ideas that strengthen the organisation’s core. While we continue to invest in technology, tools, and processes, our greatest investment is in our people – because they ultimately define what Socomec stands for.

8. What are your future priorities for enhancing employee experience?

As we navigate the future, our focus will remain on compassion for our people and for one another, while staying agile enough to anticipate market shifts and remain ahead of the industry. A strong collective commitment to the organisation’s strategic vision, along with collaboration that enables shared growth, will continue to guide our journey.

Key priorities will include integrating AI to enhance productivity, fostering continuous learning and development, and placing greater emphasis on holistic employee well-being. Inclusion and belonging will remain a strategic focus as we build a more inclusive and empowering workplace. At the same time, nurturing future-ready leadership and encouraging agile execution will be critical to driving the organisation forward.

Ultimately, organisations that successfully align AI with both business and people development will stand apart. At Socomec, we believe people will remain our biggest differentiator, supported by personalised learning and development interventions that combine human potential with the power of technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Socomec

