Socomec Showcases Innovative Power Management Solutions at ELECRAMA 2025

- Advertisement -

Socomec, a leading global specialist in LV power management solutions, exhibited its recently-launched products – superior efficiency UPS – DELPHYS XM, power quality meters DIRIS A-100/A-200, ATyS aM and FP ESS fuses for energy storage systems – at ELECRAMA 2025.

Socomec displayed some of its flagship products at the World’s largest electrical and allied electronics show, held at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR from February 22 to 26, 2025.

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India said, “We are glad to present our reliable and sustainable solutions at ELECRAMA 2025. This important platform showcases our power conversion, switching, and monitoring products, which have received positive feedback from customers in Data Center, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Renewable, Commercial, and Industrial building segments. Socomec is committed to the Make-in-India initiative, strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub. Our new products, such as the DELPHYS XM UPS and DIRIS A-100/A-200 power quality meters, demonstrate our commitment to innovation and excellence in power management. These solutions support the transition to more sustainable and efficient energy systems. With modernized production facilities, an expanding product portfolio, and robust R&D, Socomec helps businesses optimize power and energy management while reducing their environmental footprint.”

The high-power density and superior efficiency UPS, DELPHYS XM, conforming to standards EN/IEC 62040-1, EN/IEC 62040-2, and EN/IEC 62040-3, is available in capacities ranging from 300 to 800 kVA/kW. This new product provides solutions for data centres, buildings, and industry-light environments.

The DIRIS A-100/A-200 are panel-mounted power quality meters available up to 10,000 A. An apt solution for data centres, industry, and buildings, these power quality meters are fully customizable and provide best-in-class accuracy. These innovative products will help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

FP ESS fuses for energy storage systems are available in capacities from 160 to 3,000 A, up to 1,500 VDC. These fuses cater to the needs of the energy, infrastructure, and transport sectors. FP ESS fuses are designed specifically for DC networks with high voltage and short circuit levels. They perfectly meet the requirements of energy storage applications and ensure optimal protection of battery racks and battery connection panels (BCP) against short circuits and overloads.

Other products displayed include Modular UPS, Automatic transfer switches and enclosed versions, ATS controllers, Manual transfer switches, Load break switches, DC switch disconnectors for PV applications, Digiware BCM and accessories, DIRIS advanced metering solutions, visual cut-off switches and safety enclosures, Static Transfer switches and many more.

Socomec products were displayed at Hall 3, Stall B4 at ELECRAMA 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Socomec

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 197