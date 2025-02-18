Socomec Launches Superior Efficiency UPS – DELPHYS XM and Power Quality Meters DIRIS A-100/A-200

- Advertisement -

Socomec, a leading global specialist in LV power management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest solutions – the DELPHYS XM, an advanced Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system ranging from 300 to 800 kVA/kW, and the DIRIS A-100/A-200, the ultimate all-purpose panel-mounted power quality meters, specifically designed to meet the demands of modern Data Centres and other critical infrastructures. With the DELPHYS XM offering advanced power management capabilities and the DIRIS A-100/A-200 providing intuitive energy monitoring, these products are set to revolutionize how industries manage their power systems, ensuring efficiency and sustainability for the future.

The high-power density and superior efficiency UPS, DELPHYS XM, features exceptional power density, superior energy efficiency, and a modular architecture, conforming to standards EN/IEC 62040-1, EN/IEC 62040-2, and EN/IEC 62040-3. This comprehensive solution reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) while ensuring maximum power availability.

The DIRIS A-100/A-200 are panel-mounted power quality meters, conforming to standards IEC 61557-12, IEC 62053-21-24, UL 61010-1 File E257746, ISO 14025 and EN50160. An apt solution for data centres, industry and buildings, these power quality meters are fully customizable and provides best-in-class accuracy. These innovative products will help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

DELPHYS XM- Key Features:

Redefining Power density: The DELPHYS XM UPS offers industry-leading power density, delivering up to 800 kVA/kW in a footprint of just 0.8m², making it one of the most compact UPS systems available globally.

The DELPHYS XM UPS offers industry-leading power density, delivering up to 800 kVA/kW in a footprint of just 0.8m², making it one of the most compact UPS systems available globally. Elevating efficiency: Sustainability is central to the Delphys XM, which features Energy Saver Mode to maximise efficiency even under low-load conditions. Its energy-efficient design achieves up to 99% efficiency in Smart Conversion Mode and 97.1% in online double conversion, significantly reducing energy consumption, cooling requirements, and CO₂ emissions. Running the UPS in Smart Conversion Mode at 50% average load can result in annual savings of 42 tons of CO₂.

Sustainability is central to the Delphys XM, which features Energy Saver Mode to maximise efficiency even under low-load conditions. Its energy-efficient design achieves up to 99% efficiency in Smart Conversion Mode and 97.1% in online double conversion, significantly reducing energy consumption, cooling requirements, and CO₂ emissions. Running the UPS in Smart Conversion Mode at 50% average load can result in annual savings of 42 tons of CO₂. Guaranteed uptime with superior resiliency: DELPHYS XM has been designed to eliminate any single point of failure – modular design based on 100 kW modules that minimises maintenance time and complexity and intrinsic redundancy (N or N+1) for increased uptime and reliability.

DELPHYS XM has been designed to eliminate any single point of failure – modular design based on 100 kW modules that minimises maintenance time and complexity and intrinsic redundancy (N or N+1) for increased uptime and reliability. Best in class adaptability: Designed for flexibility, the DELPHYS XM supports both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries and offers top or bottom cable entry to accommodate different site needs. Its IP-rated electronics and conformal coating protect against site environmental conditions, ensuring adaptability across multiple applications.

DIRIS A-100/A-200 – Key Features:

Best-in-class accuracy: PreciSense technology provides industry leading accuracy which exceeds standards for billing, ensuring reliable and repeatable measurements, with Class 0.1 for the meter alone, according to IEC 61557-12 standard.

PreciSense technology provides industry leading accuracy which exceeds standards for billing, ensuring reliable and repeatable measurements, with Class 0.1 for the meter alone, according to IEC 61557-12 standard. Plug & Play: The unique RJ12 technology enables the quick, error-free and safe connection of current sensors. It has a simple and fast configuration through a step-by-step wizard, even for the most advanced features. The integrated virtual monitor technology enables the smart monitoring of protective devices with no auxiliary contacts and no wiring.

The unique RJ12 technology enables the quick, error-free and safe connection of current sensors. It has a simple and fast configuration through a step-by-step wizard, even for the most advanced features. The integrated virtual monitor technology enables the smart monitoring of protective devices with no auxiliary contacts and no wiring. Easy data management: It has an embedded webview software that’s easy to configure and use. Real-time notification and photoview options are available. It has an advanced tariff management through complete and easy to configure calendar function for viewing consumption precisely according to utility contract.

It has an embedded webview software that’s easy to configure and use. Real-time notification and photoview options are available. It has an advanced tariff management through complete and easy to configure calendar function for viewing consumption precisely according to utility contract. Fully customizable: Splash screen and embedded webserver are easy to customise with own brand logo and pictures. Customisable stand-by screen will display the measurement datasets.

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India

Speaking about the new products, Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India says, “The launch of DELPHYS XM and DIRIS A-100/A-200 marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative, reliable, and cost-effective power solutions for critical infrastructures. As a leader in power management, we are committed to pioneering initiatives that align with the nation’s broader sustainability goals, and each of our products reflects this dedication. We’re excited to introduce these solutions at Elecrama 2025 in Greater Noida, where attendees can discover their potential to reduce operational costs while enhancing reliability. With these advancements, Socomec is poised to play a key role in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Socomec

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 116