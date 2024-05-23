Socomec Launches DELPHYS MX ELITE+ UPS – High-Performance Solution for Critical Power Needs

- Advertisement -

Socomec, a leading global specialist in LV power management solutions, has unveiled the DELPHYS MX Elite+ UPS, featuring a robust IGBT architecture designed to excel in demanding environments such as harsh industrial settings and critical sectors like Processing Industries, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and IT applications. This three-phase transformer-based UPS, available in capacities ranging from 160 to 600 kVA, and capable of parallel operation with up to 6 units, reflects Socomec’s commitment to delivering superior performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

The DELPHYS MX Elite+ UPS offers a suite of advanced capabilities to enhance performance and efficiency. It operates permanently in VFI (Voltage and Frequency Independent) mode, ensuring a reliable and consistent power supply through online double conversion. With its high short-circuit current capacity, this UPS facilitates downstream distribution and allows for optimal selection of protective devices. Additionally, the soft start capability enables seamless operation with DG (Diesel Generator) sets, ensuring compatibility in diverse settings and enhancing overall system reliability.

The DELPHYS MX Elite+ UPS delivers exceptional efficiency, reaching up to 99% in ECO Mode, ensuring optimal energy utilization and cost savings. It comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of communication options, including RS485, RS232, and WEB/SNMP management cards, enabling seamless integration and monitoring across diverse systems. Moreover, the UPS adheres to rigorous safety standards, compliant with IEC 62040-1, IEC 62040-2, and IEC 62040-3, guaranteeing reliability and performance in critical power applications.

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India

While speaking about the introduction of the Delphys MX Elite+ UPS, Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, Greater India says, “ This upgraded version of our successful DELPHYS MX series is a testament to our dedication to meeting evolving customer needs. With industry-leading efficiency in ECO Mode and robust communication capabilities, this UPS sets a new standard for reliability and performance in critical power applications, while ensuring compliance with stringent safety standards.”

Socomec offers comprehensive services to maximize UPS availability ranging from Preventive Maintenance Visits, 24-Hour On-Site Repairs and Training Packages. The DELPHYS MX Elite+ UPS is available immediately ensuring prompt delivery and service across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Socomec

