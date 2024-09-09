Socomec India Unveils Compact Automatic Transfer Switching Equipment for Commercial, Residential and Industrial Buildings

- Advertisement -

Socomec India, a global leader in electrical power solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the ATyS a M pre-programmed Automatic Transfer Switching Equipment (ATSE). This switch is designed to meet the demanding needs of commercial establishments, high-rise buildings, light industries, luxury residential complexes, and the healthcare and hospitality sectors for fire safety and emergency lighting applications.

Transfer switches are typically installed in LT panels, sub-distribution boards, and rising main tap-offs to provide to provide supply redundancy across each floor with two independent risers and emergency sources. This type of installation architecture markedly improves power availability in the face of power outages, and significantly contributes to building safety, by incorporating ATS in lift and fire pump panels.

Since 1922, Socomec has been designing, manufacturing, and testing switchgear to ensure safe, reliable, and long-lasting Transfer Switching Equipment (TSE) for electrical installations, fully complying with Class PC of IEC 60947-6-1, the international standard for TSE. With an installed base of a few million TSE products up and running, major integrators worldwide are secured with Socomec transfer switches. The company dedicates 8% of its annual turnover to research and development, continuing its commitment to delivering products that incorporate cutting-edge technology and effectively address critical customer challenges, such as cost-efficiency, seamless integration, and ensuring uninterrupted power availability.

Key Features and Customer Benefits:

The ATyS a M is a groundbreaking automatic transfer switch, available from 25 to 63A, 4 pole, that is 30% more compact than equivalent product and cost-effective. It provides a minimal footprint, thanks to a true modular design and the ability to mount in any orientation. Its pre-configured, integrated controller ensures quick, error-free commissioning and automatic source transfer management (Main-Main or Main-GenSet). This fully integrated and interlocked transfer switch boasts high electrical performance, featuring microprocessor control and monitoring. Its flexible operating mechanism enables quick transfers in automatic mode or local manual mode for emergency operations. Additionally, the ATyS a M includes a locking device that ensures secured isolation of the load (in position zero) via padlocking.

Built to IEC 60947-6-1 standards with robust power contacts, the ATyS a M reliably manages all load types (AC-33B). Optional modules, such as Modbus RTU (RS485) communication, GenSet management, and fire input, allow for extensive customization to meet diverse operational needs.

Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec, Greater India

“The ATyS a M marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver innovative, reliable, and cost-effective power solutions,” said Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Greater India. “As power management specialist, we are dedicated to delivering not just products, but pioneering innovations that redefine reliability and efficiency. The ATyS a M’s compact design, scalability, and proven performance are a testament to our unwavering commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers. Our significant investment in research and development underscores our role as thought leaders, enabling us to consistently introduce solutions that ensure seamless and uninterrupted power availability, empowering our customers to achieve their operational goals with confidence.”

