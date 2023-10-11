SOCOMEC India launches medium power modular UPS – MODULYS XM

- Advertisement - -

Socomec India has unveiled MODULYS XM UPS. Setting a benchmark with 25+ years of unmatched longevity, the new medium power model marks another significant strike in Socomec’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence and sustainability.

Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director – Socomec Innovative Power Solutions

Sharing details about the new product, Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director – Socomec Innovative Power Solutions said, “MODULYS XM, the new medium power model sets industry standards with 50 kW modules and scalable power up to 600 kW, within the same footprint. Boasting proven ultimate reliability, MODULYS XM features hot-swappable modules for seamless maintenance, adding modules in just 2 minutes. Socomec’s continuous investment in cutting-edge technology ensures unmatched UPS longevity, empowering our customers to meet sustainability goals and contribute to a greener future.”

MODULYS XM comprises a 50 KW power module and optimised set of fully equipped systems – MODULYS XM, for 250 kW + 50 kW redundancy and MODULYS XM, for 600 kW + 50 kW redundancy. MODULYS XM’s 50 kW power modules have proven reliability of more than 1,000,000 hours MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures), as certified by a third party based on robust data – which is at least 4 times longer than the best market standards.

In addition, both seismic resistance and double immunity to disturbances have been certified by a third party, against the highest market standards, with MODULYS XM demonstrating the highest degree of reliability.

Power modules are truly hot-swappable by on-site people and the whole process is simple and risk-free, taking just 2 minutes. This is possible thanks to self-aligning firmware, self-setting parameters and full self-testing – all of which are completely automatic and done without any human intervention. Static bypass and all other parts are also hot swappable via front access, while the UPS is working and without any interruption.

With a set of more than 25 standardised and pre-engineered parts, the MODULYS XM can be configured on customer needs in a multitude of combinations in order to create a tailor-made solution. Moreover, with hot-swap power modules, the system’s power can be increased on demand. On-site people can scale the system by adding a module, simply by plug-in it – without any risk. Furthermore, by adding an extra bypass module, it is also possible to increase the short-circuit current withstanding, making MODULYS XM unique in the market.

The design lifetime of MODULYS XM is in excess of 25 years in a Data Centre environment and in excess of 20 years in worst-case conditions, satisfying a key requirement of the circular economy, which is to keep products in circulation for longer. The lifetime has increased by 50% compared to market standards, and is proven beyond calculations and simulations, with MODULYS XM having passed demanding stress and accelerated lifetime tests.

Furthermore, the future availability of modules and all subassemblies is guaranteed for the complete lifetime of the UPS.

MODULYS XM is connected to the world, and to the world of its users. Socomec’s free mobile App, SoLive, automatically reports the latest status of the UPS, providing instant notification of any event. Alternatively, Socomec experts can provide 24/7 monitoring and will send a technician to location if necessary, or provide a notification for absolute peace of mind.

With remote troubleshooting technology, Socomec experts can connect to the UPS system, in order to run remote tests and diagnostics – all with zero transport-related carbon emissions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Socomec India

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.