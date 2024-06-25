Socomec India Appoints Sankaran Subramanian As Deputy General Manager, Operational Marketing For Power Switching And Monitoring Products

- Advertisement -

Socomec, a global specialist in the availability, control, and safety of low voltage electrical energy, is proud to announce the appointment of Sankaran Subramanian as the new Deputy General Manager, Operational Marketing Manager for Power Switching and Monitoring Products.

In his new position, Sankaran will manage operational marketing, lead product development, and drive strategic initiatives to promote business growth. He will be responsible for ensuring that Socomec’s solutions surpass customer expectations by focusing on their needs, shaping product vision, and collaborating closely with all internal and external stakeholders to achieve revenue and customer satisfaction goals. With extensive experience in product management and strategy, he will gain comprehensive knowledge of Socomec’s power switching and monitoring offers and implement the offer strategy in Greater India. He will aid in executing sales strategies while working in conjunction with other regional teams to enhance business outcomes.

Sankaran brings over 16 years of extensive experience in product marketing, business development, key account management, end-to-end solution selling in electrical products and systems. His career highlights include handling product life cycle management for LV power distribution products such as EV Chargers, LV Panels, ACB, MCCB, and control gear.

Prior to joining Socomec, Sankaran held significant roles at Eaton Power Quality India Pvt Ltd, Novateur Electrical & Digital Systems Pvt Ltd (Legrand), Honeywell Automation India Limited, Schneider. His expertise spans across product marketing for a diverse portfolio including ACB, MCCB, ATS, BBT, and LV Panels, and he has achieved remarkable results.

Ms. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director at Socomec Greater India.

“We are excited to welcome Sankaran to the Socomec family,” said Ms. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director at Socomec Greater India. “His experience in formulating business growth plans, identifying emerging trends, and leading product marketing initiatives will be instrumental in driving our strategic goals and ensuring our solutions exceed customer expectations. We are confident that his leadership will further enhance our market position in Greater India.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Sankaran Subramanian said, “I am excited to join Socomec and look forward to contributing to the company’s vision of delivering innovative, reliable and sustainable power switching and monitoring solutions. My focus will be on aligning our products with customer needs, driving growth through strategic initiatives, and collaborating with our talented team to achieve new milestones in customer satisfaction and business performance.”

