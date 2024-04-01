Socomec Greater India Appoints Nida Khanam as HR Head

- Advertisement -

Socomec announced the appointment of Nida Khanam, an accomplished HR professional with two decades of experience, as the HR Head for Greater India region (India, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan & Nepal). Nisha Gupta Malhotra, who previously held this role, will now support the mission of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the APAC region.

Khanam brings a wealth of expertise in developing and leading HR strategy and processes, with a proven track record of driving HR transformation in diverse cultures and change management. Prior to joining Socomec India, Khanam served as the Chief People Officer for Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt Ltd. With extensive experience across various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and technology, Nida has demonstrated her ability to lead organizational development initiatives, talent management, talent acquisition, and employee lifecycle management. Her previous employers include GROHE, Lixil Water Technology, and Rockwell Automation.

At Socomec India, Khanam will be responsible for driving HR functions across commercial and plant operations, as well as spearheading initiatives to enhance employee engagement, talent development, and organizational effectiveness. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach will further strengthen Socomec India’s position as an employer of choice in the power solutions industry.

In her statement, Ms. Khanam expressed her pleasure in assuming the new role, saying, “As I embark on this exciting journey with Socomec India, I’m deeply moved by the dynamic and passionate people who underpins Socomec’s achievements. My vision is to uphold this culture of excellence through people-centric initiatives and values-driven practices. My immediate focus will be on fortifying our HR function to align with our business objectives. Collaborating closely with the India Management team, I am committed to evangelise & lead transformative changes in our people processes, enhancing capabilities, and nurturing talent retention. I wish to drive and establish Socomec India as the preferred employer and a beacon of workplace excellence.”

Upon her appointment, Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director, Socomec Greater India, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Nida Khanam to Lead Socomec Greater India team. Her extensive experience and leadership in HR will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and strengthen our position in the market. We look forward to her contributions in driving our HR strategy and supporting our employees in achieving their full potential.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Nisha Gupta for her dedicated services so far. Her contributions have been invaluable, and we wish her all the best for her new role and enabling us to meet our ESG goals set for the organization.”

Khanam holds an ACC (Associate Certified Coach) from the International Coaching Federation and has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career. She is also a graduate of the Senior Management Program from IIM-Calcutta and holds an MBA in Human Resources & Agribusiness from A.M.U.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Socomec

