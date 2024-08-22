Socomec Greater India Appoints Amit Jain as Chief Financial Officer

- Advertisement -

Socomec, a global specialist in the availability, control, and safety of low voltage electrical energy, has announced the appointment of Amit Jain as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer for its Greater India operations. With a career spanning over 25 years, Amit Jain brings a wealth of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and transformation across diverse industries and geographies.

Amit Jain’s professional journey includes global leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Vodafone, CPA Global, Timex, KPMG, and PWC, along with his involvement in dynamic startups and entrepreneurial ventures. His credentials as a Chartered Accountant and an Executive MBA from IIM Calcutta complement his extensive experience, making him a strategic addition to Socomec’s leadership team. Amit’s business acumen and functional expertise uniquely position him to drive and lead the finance function with vision and precision.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec, Greater India said, “We are glad to welcome Amit Jain to the Socomec family. His vast experience and proven track record in financial management and strategic leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team. Amit’s expertise will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our financial foundation and pursue our growth ambition in the region.”

Amit Jain also shared his thoughts on joining Socomec, “I’m honored to be part of the Socomec family and to join Meenu Singhal in continuing Socomec’s growth journey in the Greater India region. Our business priority is to expand our footprint in this region, and I believe finance can play a key role in this journey. The finance team will focus on supporting critical infrastructure developments within Socomec, empowering sales through strategic initiatives, and building strategies aimed at increasing the value we bring to our customers while ensuring sustained growth for Socomec.”

Amit Jain’s appointment reaffirm Socomec’s commitment to bringing in right talent to lead its financial strategy in a dynamic and competitive market. His leadership will be critical in ensuring the company continues to achieve its ambitious goals.

