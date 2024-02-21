Socomec Appoints Amanda Lim as APAC Chief Human Resources Officer

- Advertisement - -

Socomec is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Amanda Lim as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective immediately. With an impressive background spanning over 25 years of professional experience, Amanda brings a wealth of expertise and leadership in HR to drive Socomec’s strategic initiatives forward.

Amanda holds a Master’s degree in Leadership and Education from RMIT and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the National University of Singapore. Her professional journey includes notable roles such as Manufacturing Engineer in the semiconductor industry, HR management positions at Schneider Electric, and most recently, serving as HR Director for an AIoT R&D organization, Espressif Systems.

In her new role as APAC CHRO, Amanda will be responsible for spearheading HR strategies across the region, focusing on talent development, employee engagement, and fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity.

Mr. O’Niel Dissanayake, CEO – APAC, Socomec

Upon her appointment, Mr. O’Niel Dissanayake, CEO – APAC, Socomec, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to welcome Amanda Lim to the Socomec team. With over 25 years of professional experience and her proven track record in HR leadership, Amanda will play a pivotal role in driving our people-centric initiatives forward. Her strategic vision and passion for employee development align perfectly with our commitment to excellence and growth in the APAC region. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Alan Yong for his dedicated service as our CHRO. His contributions have been invaluable, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

In her statement, Amanda Lim shared her excitement for the new role saying, “I am honored to join Socomec and lead the HR efforts in the dynamic APAC region. I am committed to leveraging Socomec’s strong foundation and fostering an environment where our people thrive, driving both individual and organizational success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Socomec to build a culture of empowerment and innovation.”

With Amanda Lim’s appointment, Socomec reaffirms its commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening its presence in the APAC market.

