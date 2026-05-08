Snapdragon for India – Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 for Faster, Smoother Mobile Experiences

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At the third edition of Snapdragon for India, the flagship annual event, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. globally introduced the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 5 Mobile Platforms, marking the unveiling of its latest mobile innovations from India. Expanding its portfolio with next-generation capabilities designed for real-world experiences, these platforms strengthen Snapdragon’s mobile offerings by focusing on what users rely on most, delivering stronger performance and extended battery life. Reinforcing its broader ecosystem play, Qualcomm Technologies also spotlighted Snapdragon Sound™, highlighting its commitment to delivering seamless, high-quality wireless audio experiences alongside next-generation mobile performance.

Introducing Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 introduce Snapdragon® Smooth Motion UI to enhance device interactions with seamless, lag-free navigation. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 delivers 20% faster app launches and 18% less screen stutter to deliver immersive and reliable performance. Focused on the essentials, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 enables smooth, all-day responsiveness with 43% faster app launches and 25% less screen stutter.

Two platforms optimized for everyday experiences

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Mobile Platform is designed to bring next-generation capabilities for users seeking more from their smartphones – from AI powered camera features that enhance photo capture and image quality to immersive gaming experiences, with the introduction of the Qualcomm® Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, built for smooth, long-lasting play. The platform delivers up to 21% better GPU performance, enabling faster everyday interactions and richer graphics—supported by exceptional battery life and ultra fast 5G and Wi Fi 7 connectivity.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Mobile Platform delivers dependable performance and seamless connectivity for everyday use. With up to an astonishing 77% improved GPU performance and bringing 90FPS gameplay to the Snapdragon 4-series for the first time — the platform delivers richer gaming and robust multi-media experiences. Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 also supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) 5G + 5G/4G connectivity, allowing users to stay connected across multiple networks without compromise.

Mr. Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

“India continues to play a critical role for Qualcomm Technologies as one of the most dynamic mobile markets in the world,” said Mr. Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile Handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With the launch of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platforms, we’re reinforcing our commitment of delivering the technologies users value most—bringing advanced connectivity, immersive gaming, reliable performance, and extended battery life to more users around the world.”

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 will be featured in upcoming devices from Xiaomi. Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 will be first seen on devices from OPPO, realme, and Xiaomi.

Advancing the Snapdragon Sound ecosystem

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Also announced its partnership with boAt to introduce Snapdragon Sound™ to India. The first product from this collaboration, the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon® S3 Gen 1 Sound platform, marks Snapdragon Sound’s entry into the India market.

Snapdragon Sound is engineered at the system level, integrating silicon, Qualcomm(R) aptX audio codecs, RF, software, and connectivity technologies to eliminate the fragmentation that has historically limited wireless audio quality. Spanning smartphones, earbuds, headphones, PCs, automotive, and accessories, the platform enables partners to build and deliver consistent, premium listening experiences across multiple use cases and form factors. By optimizing audio, connectivity, and power at the platform level, Snapdragon Sound delivers reliable, low-latency, and responsive performance, without the compromises that have traditionally defined wireless audio.

boAt’s presence across India’s audio market and its understanding of how Indian consumers use wireless audio across varied, demanding real-world environments makes it the right partner for this debut. The Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro brings high-fidelity connectivity, low-latency performance, and premium audio quality to a market that has rapidly matured in its audio expectations.

Mr. Shyam Vedantam, Chief Product Officer, boAt

“Bringing Snapdragon Sound™ to Nirvana by boAt product series is the result of deep engineering collaboration with Qualcomm. From codec optimization to connectivity enhancements, every layer of the audio stack has been fine-tuned to deliver consistent, high-fidelity performance. This integration allows us to push the boundaries of what wireless audio can achieve,” said Mr. Shyam Vedantam, Chief Product Officer, boAt.

Partner Quotes

OPPO

Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India

“At OPPO, we are focused on making premium smartphone experiences more accessible, in line with our user-first approach to innovation. We have collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies across strategic products like the Reno15 5G, Reno15c 5G and F31 Pro+ 5G, where the focus has been on overall performance, graphics, and AI. This translates into a smoother, more responsive everyday experience for our customers. We deeply value this collaboration and will continue to work closely across future products as well.” — Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India

Realme

Mr. Francis Wong, Head of Global Product Marketing, realme

“realme and Qualcomm Technologies share a strong collaboration driven by a common mission to democratize premium technology for the Indian market. With every Snapdragon generation, we’ve delivered meaningful upgrades in performance and overall user experience. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 marks the next phase of this journey, and we are proud to bring it to our upcoming lineup—expanding access to premium‑grade technology for users across India. This collaboration underscores our continued commitment to advancing smartphone innovation and delivering greater value to users.” — Mr. Francis Wong, Head of Global Product Marketing, realme

Xiaomi

Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India

“At Xiaomi, we continue to raise the bar on what users can expect from their smartphones across segments. The newly launched Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 mobile platforms will power our upcoming devices, further strengthening our ability to deliver strong performance at scale. These launches reflect our focus on offering a refined and dependable user experience, from smoother everyday interactions to more responsive multitasking, while setting new benchmarks for accessible innovation.” — Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Snapdragon

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